[WT논평] Economic well-being will improve (3)

He had a static view of the world, where only small improvements in productivity were possible. Many of the current crop of greenies are latter-day Malthusians - only seeing limits to growth and hence the need for more population control.



In chapter three of his book, “The Making of Modern Economics,” Mark Skousen has one of the clearest descriptions of the arguments and key players in the limits-of-growth debates during the past two centuries.



Dutch farmers and others are now in widespread protest against so-called green policies that will destroy their ability to produce many foods. The bureaucrats who devise these policies are often ignorant about how food is produced, the effects of production limitations on prices, and the impact on lower-income people.



The irony was that just as Malthus was presenting his arguments, the Industrial Revolution was underway. The steam engine - which was being commercialized - could power boats and trains, freeing man and animals from physical drudgery.



Food could be shipped much greater distances without spoiling, thus allowing for more productive specialization in agriculture. Cyrus McCormick developed the mechanical reaper in the 1830s, leading him and his competitors to develop many other agricultural machines, greatly increasing the productivity.



Robotic farm machinery is now being developed (and some of it is in use) that will enable farmers to prepare and harvest their fields without having to leave their homes or offices.



The widespread use of chemical fertilizers and the genetic revolution is less than a century old. And scientists who have expertise in the field argue the potential is almost unlimited to produce healthier and more abundant food.

경제 복지는 향상된다 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 그는 생산성의 오직 작은 개선만이 가능하다는 정적인 세계관을 지녔다. 현재 환경보호주의자 집단의 많은 사람들은 현대판 맬서스주의자들로 오로지 성장의 한계만을 보며 따라서 인구통제의 강화가 필요하다고 생각한다. 마크 스쿠젠은 자신의 저서 “현대 경제학의 성립” 제3장에서, 지난 2세기 동안 벌어진 성장 한계 논쟁에서 제기된 이런 주장 및 핵심 이론가들에 관한 가장 뚜렷한 설명 가운데 하나를 전개했다. 네덜란드 농부들과 다른 사람들은 자기네의 여러 가지 식량 생산 능력을 파괴하게 되는 소위 녹색 정책에 반대하여 광범하게 항의를 하고 있다. 이런 정책을 고안하는 관료들은 식량의 생산 방법, 생산 제한이 가격에 미치는 영향, 저소득층 사람들에 대한 영향에 관해 무지한 경우가 흔하다. 맬서스가 자신의 주장을 펴고 있던 바로 그 시기에 산업혁명이 진행되고 있었다는 것은 역설이다. 상업화되고 있던 증기기관은 선박과 기차의 동력을 제공하여 사람들과 동물들을 힘들고 단조로운 육체적인 일로부터 해방할 수 있었다. 식품을 상하지 않은 상태로 훨씬 더 먼 거리까지 운반할 수 있었고 따라서 농업의 더욱 생산적인 전문화를 허용했다. 사이러스 맥코믹이 1830년 대에 농작물 수확기를 개발하고 그와 경쟁자들이 다른 많은 농업용 기계를 개발하도록 유도하여 생산성을 크게 증가시켰다. 농부들이 자기 집이나 사무실을 떠나지 않고 자기네 농장 일을 준비하고 수확하는 것을 가능케 할 로봇 농기계가 현재 개발되는 중이며 일부는 사용에 들어갔다. 화학비료의 광범한 사용과 유전자 혁명은 1세기도 되지 않았다. 그리고 농업 분야의 전문지식을 가진 과학자들은 더욱 건강에 좋은 식량을 대량생산할 수 있는 잠재력에는 거의 한계가 없다고 주장한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

