[WT논평] Economic well-being will improve (2)

The increase in agricultural productivity was nothing short of amazing. One hundred and fifty years ago, the average farmer in the U.S. produced enough to feed three people; by the 1950s, that number had increased to about 75 people; by 2016, one farmer could feed 164 people; and now, some high-tech farmers feed twice that many.



But the global and government bureaucratic elite neither understand nor care about the cost of food and energy. They still receive their salaries, which are usually adjusted for the inflation they caused, and other perks, including paid for travel.



The great famines of the last 100 years have all been in authoritarian or socialist countries ― like Ukraine, Russia, China, North Korea and several African countries, where the governments killed property rights and free markets.



Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said it best: “In the terrible history of famines around the world, no substantial famine has ever occurred in any independent and democratic country with a relatively free press.”



Adam Smith (1723-1790), the founder of modern economics and a leading figure of the Enlightenment, and many of his followers were optimists. They believed economic well-being and governance would steadily improve.



And then along came Thomas Robert Malthus (1766-1834) and his friend, the great economist David Ricardo (1772-1823), with a much more pessimistic view.



Malthus was an economist, theologian and philosopher who argued that the population would grow faster than the food supply, thus putting endless downward pressure on wages, as well as leading to periodic famines.

경제 복지는 향상된다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 농업 생산성의 증가는 아주 경이적이었다. 150년 전 미국의 평균적인 농부는 세 사람을 먹이기에 충분한 곡물을 생산했다. 1950년대에 이르면 그 숫자는 대략 75명으로 늘어났다. 2016년에는 농부 한 사람이 164명을 먹일 수 있었다. 현재는 첨단 기술 농부들이 그보다 2배 많은 사람들을 먹일 수 있다. 그러나 세계 및 정부의 관료 엘리트 계층은 식량과 에너지의 가격에 대해 모를 뿐 아니라 관심을 기울이지도 않는다. 그들은 여전히 급료와 여행 경비를 포함한 다른 여러 가지 특전을 받는데 일반적으로 그들이 초래한 인플레이션이 그 급료에 반영된다. 지난 100년 동안 일어난 대규모 기근들은 모두 우크라이나, 러시아, 중국, 북한, 아프리카의 몇몇 국가 같은 독재적인 나라나 사회주의 국가에서 발생했다. 그런 나라에서는 정부가 재산권 및 자유시장을 말살했다. 노벨상 수상자인 아마르티아 센은 그것을 이렇게 가장 잘 말했다. “전 세계의 참혹한 기근의 역사에서 비교적 언론의 자유가 보장된 독립적이고 민주적인 나라에서 상당한 규모의 기근이 발생한 경우는 하나도 없다.” 현대 경제학의 창시자이며 계몽운동을 주도한 인물들 가운데 한 사람이었던 애덤 스미스(1723∼1790)와 그를 추종한 다수의 사람들은 낙관주의자였다. 스미스와 추종자들은 경제적인 복지와 통치의 방식이 꾸준히 향상될 것으로 믿었다. 그리고 훨씬 더 비관적 견해를 가진 토머스 맬서스(1766∼1834)와 그의 친구이자 뛰어난 경제학자 데이비드 리카도(1772∼1823)가 뒤를 이었다. 경제학자 겸 신학자였으며 철학자이기도 했던 맬서스는 인구가 식량 공급보다 훨씬 더 빠르게 늘어나고 따라서 이런 상황은 임금이 낮아지도록 만드는 압력으로 끝없이 작용하는 한편 주기적인 기근으로 이어질 것이라고 주장했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △nothing short of: ∼이나 다름없는, 아주 ∼한 △perk: 특전 △substantial: 상당한 △terrible: 끔찍한, 심한

