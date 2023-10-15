[WT논평] Economic well-being will improve (1)

There was a revolt against the government of Sri Lanka, where the president was forced to flee the country. During the past half century, Sri Lanka became a global success story - from a poor country to a middle-income country with a very high literary rate.



In part, this success was a result of embracing the agricultural policies of Norman Borlaug, the American agronomist, who was instrumental in developing and promoting high-yield agriculture, which ended famines that were not created by corrupt and incompetent governments.



High-yield agriculture involves the proper use of chemical fertilizers and genetically modified seeds that are more disease resistant and greatly increase food production per acre.



The World Economic Forum and members of the global elite, along with so-called eco-friendly and self-serving corporations like Google, Disney and JPMorgan, urged Sri Lanka to become a “net zero” nation.



The government bought into the nonsense, banning the import of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, which were used by 90% of the farmers, to encourage “organic farming.” The result was predictable - rice production dropped by 43%, and other important crops like tea and rubber were also seriously undermined in the rush to go organic.



The U.N. has reported that more than three-quarters of the population have reduced their consumption of food due to shortages.



Over the last 30 years, most of the world’s population has moved out of poverty due to low-cost energy and cheap food. Inexpensive food necessitates low-cost fossil fuels to serve as feedstocks for fertilizer and to fuel farm machinery, crop storage and transportation.

경제 복지는 향상된다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 스리랑카 정부에 저항하는 민중봉기가 일어나 대통령이 나라 밖으로 도망쳐야 했다. 지난 반세기 동안 스리랑카는 가난한 나라에서 문자 해독률이 매우 높은 중간 소득 국가로 변해 세계적인 성공담이 되었다. 부분적으로 이 성공은 미국 농학자 노먼 볼로그의 농업정책을 받아들인 결과였다. 부패하고 무능한 정부들에 의해서는 이루어지지 않는, 기근을 종식시킨 산출량 높은 농업의 개발과 촉진에 볼로그가 중요한 역할을 했다. 산출량이 높은 농업은 화학비료와 유전자변형 곡물 종자의 적절한 사용을 수반한다. 변형 종자는 질병 저항성이 더 강하고 에이커당 식량 생산량을 크게 증가시킨다. 세계경제포럼과 세계 엘리트 계층의 구성원들은 소위 환경친화적이라고 하는 구글, 디즈니, JP모건 같은 이기적인 기업들과 합세하여 스리랑카가 탄소배출이 “전혀 없는” 국가가 되어야 한다고 강력하게 촉구했다. 스리랑카 정부는 비합리적인 정책을 도입하여 “유기 농법”을 권장하기 위해서 농부들의 90%가 사용했던 화학비료와 살충제 수입을 금지했다. 그 결과는 예상한 대로, 유기농법을 서두르는 과정에서 벼 생산이 43% 떨어졌고 차와 고무 같은 다른 주요 농작물 또한 생산기반이 심각하게 약화되었다. 유엔은 스리랑카의 식량 부족으로 인구의 4분의 3 이상이 식품 소비를 줄였다고 보고했다. 지난 30년 동안 세계 인구의 대다수는 저가의 에너지와 값이 싼 식품 덕분에 가난에서 벗어났다. 식품의 가격을 싸게 하는 데는, 비료의 원료 구실을 하며 농장 기계를 가동하고 곡물을 저장하며 운송하는 데 필요한 연료가 되는 값싼 화석연료가 필요하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △revolt: 봉기, 반란 △agronomist: 농학자 △involve: 관련시키다, 수반하다

