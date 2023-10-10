아프간 강진 사상자 4500명 넘어

An Afghan man rests his head on the grave of his wife who died due to an earthquake and talks to her at a burial site, in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Saturday's deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) 20년 만에 최대 강진이 덮친 아프가니스탄 서부 헤라트주 젠다잔 지역의 한 남성이 9일(현지시간) 슬픔에 넋을 잃은 모습으로 아내를 묻은 무덤 옆에 웅크려 있다. 희생자들의 주검이 묻히고 있는 한편에선 잔해 속에 아직 있을지 모를 생존자를 구조하기 위한 맨손 작업이 이어지고 있다고 한다. 아프가니스탄 탈레반 정부는 7일 발생한 지진으로 인한 사상자가 이날까지 4500여명으로 추산된다고 밝혔다. <연합> [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]