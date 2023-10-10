[WT논평] China is devouring the geopolitical system (2)

Specifically, Israel is pioneering the development of critical biotech and quantum computing advancements that China’s rulers are simply gaga over. There’s also Israel’s budding space sector, which China has already attempted to gain access to over the years.



Israel is now a target of what David P. Goldman refers to as “Sino-forming,” which is China’s practice of remaking the world in its own image.



It’s not that China wants to destroy Israel. It’s that it wants to pressure Israel’s leaders through China’s Iranian proxies into abandoning Israel’s alliance with the United States.



In so doing, Beijing hopes to isolate Israel from its traditional allies and then force Israeli leaders to turn to China (and Russia) for help in keeping the nuclear-arming Iranians back from destroying Israel.



The price of such a deal would be complete access to Israel’s high-tech sector. Israel would be absorbed in China’s growing Eurasian-and-African-wide trade belt that would empower Beijing at Washington’s expense.



By fusing China’s impressive high-tech sector with the growing high-tech development sectors of Saudi Arabia and Israel, China would not only ensure its dominance of the geostrategically vital Middle East but would also become stronger in the ongoing race to dominate the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Beijing would effectively make the rest of the world dependent on Chinese-developed high-tech infrastructure in much the same way the Americans made the world dependent on American-developed high technologies in the previous two industrial revolutions.



China is devouring the geopolitical system. After Beijing finishes eating the world, no one could stop Beijing.

중국이 지정학 체제를 집어삼키고 있다 (2) 브랜던 J 와이처트(칼럼니스트) 특히 이스라엘은 중요한 생명공학 개발 및 양자 컴퓨터 발전의 개척자인데, 이는 중국의 지배자들이 단지 너무나 좋아하는 분야다. 이스라엘의 발전 초기 단계에 있는 우주분야 또한 중국이 여러 해 동안 이미 접근을 시도해 왔다. 이스라엘은 지금 데이비드 P 골드먼이 “중국 성형”이라고 언급하는 행위의 표적이 되고 있는데, 이는 세계를 자신의 형상으로 다시 만드는 중국의 상투적인 행위다. 중국이 이스라엘을 파괴하기를 원한다는 이야기가 아니다. 중국이 자국의 이란 앞잡이 세력들을 통해서 이스라엘 지도자들에게 압력을 가함으로써 이스라엘이 미국과의 동맹관계를 포기하기를 원하는 것이다. 그렇게 함으로써 베이징은 이스라엘을 전통적인 동맹국들로부터 고립시킨 다음 핵무장한 이란이 이스라엘을 파괴하는 것을 억제하는 데 도움을 받기 위해 어쩔 수 없이 중국 및 러시아로 돌아서기를 바란다. 그런 거래의 대가는 이스라엘의 첨단기술 분야에 대한 완전한 접근이 될 것이다. 이스라엘은 유라시아 및 아프리카에 걸쳐서 커지는 중국의 무역벨트에 흡수될 것이며, 이 벨트는 워싱턴을 희생시키는 대가로 베이징의 세력을 키워줄 것이다. 중국의 괄목할 만한 첨단기술 분야와 사우디아라비아 및 이스라엘의 커지는 첨단기술 개발 분야를 결함시킴으로써, 중국은 전략 지정학적으로 중요한 중동에 대한 지배력을 보장할 뿐만 아니라 또한 제4산업혁명을 주도하기 위해 진행 중인 경쟁에서 더욱 강력해질 것이다. 미국이 앞서 두 차례 산업혁명에서 미국 개발의 각종 첨단기술에 세계가 의존하도록 만든 것과 대부분 같은 방식으로 베이징은 자국이 개발한 첨단기술 인프라에 여타 세계가 사실상 의존하게 만들 것이다. 중국은 지정학적인 체제를 집어삼키고 있다. 베이징이 세계를 독식한 뒤에는 누구도 베이징을 중지시킬 수 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

