[WT논평] Xi is the most powerful dictator in the world (1)

Mr. Xi should be proud to be recognized as a dictator ― indeed, the most powerful dictator in the world today. He is a Leninist, after all, and it was Lenin’s great achievement ― surely Comrade Xi sees it that way ― to establish the first “dictatorship of the proletariat.”



Mr. Xi is also a Maoist, and when Mao Zedong founded the People’s Republic of China, he called it a “people’s democratic dictatorship.”



Don’t misunderstand the adjectives in that phrase. In the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist-Maoist sense, a dictatorship is democratic because it empowers communists to do whatever they consider necessary to serve the people who matter: the proletariat, aka the working class.



A priority task is to prevent the establishment of a “liberal democracy,” which would act in the interests of the bourgeoisie and other counterrevolutionary classes.



Then there’s Mr. Xi’s pet bulldog, Kim Jong Un, the third generation of the North Korean dynastic dictatorship.



Mr. Xi’s most important ally, however, is Vladimir Putin, who, over 23 years, has transitioned from Russian leader to Russian dictator. His rivals have ended up in prisons or graveyards.



This leads me to briefly digress about Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose checkered career has included serving time for robbery, running a hot-dog stand, and amassing a fortune as a caterer to the Kremlin.



More recently, he’s been the generalissimo of the Wagner Group, a private military company.



Mr. Prigozhin was loyal to Mr. Putin until last Saturday, when he launched a mutiny. However, Mr. Prigozhin accepted a truce brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

시진핑은 세계 최강의 독재자다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 시진핑은 진정한 독재자 그것도 오늘날 세계 최강의 독재자로 인정받는 사실을 자랑스럽게 생각할 것이다. 결국 그는 레닌주의자이며 시진핑 동무도 틀림없이 그런 식으로 생각하는 바와 같이 레닌의 가장 큰 업적은 최초의 “프롤레타리아 독재”를 확립한 것이다. 시진핑은 또한 마오주의자이며 마오쩌둥이 중화인민공화국을 건국했을 때 마오는 그것을 “인민의 민주적인 독재 체제”라고 불렀다. 그 구절 속에 있는 형용사들을 잘못 이해해서는 안 된다. 마르크스주의-레닌주의-스탈린주의-마오주의의 의미에서는 독재가 민주적이다. 왜냐하면 독재는 공산주의자들이 중요하게 생각하는 인민에게 봉사하기 위해 필요한 것으로 간주하는 것은 무엇이나 할 권능을 부여하기 때문이다. 그들이 중시하는 인민은 일명 노동자계급으로 알려진 프롤레타리아트다. 우선적인 과제는 “자유민주주의”의 확립을 방지하는 것이다. 자유민주주의는 부르주아 계급과 다른 반혁명적인 계급들의 이익을 위해 행동한다. 다음에는 시진핑의 애완견 불독인 김정은이 있다. 김정은은 북한 독재 왕조의 3세대이다. 그러나 시진핑의 가장 중요한 동맹자는 블라디미르 푸틴이다. 푸틴은 23년이 넘는 세월 동안 러시아의 지도자에서 러시아의 독재자로 변화했다. 그의 경쟁자들은 감옥 아니면 묘지에 가 있다. 여기서 필자는 잠시 본론에서 벗어나 예브게니 프리고진에 관해 이야기하지 않을 수 없다. 프리고진은 강도 행위로 인한 감옥 생활, 핫도그 노점상 운영을 포함한 파란만장한 이력을 쌓다가 크레믈에 음식 공급을 하여 부자가 되었다. 보다 최근에, 프리고진은 민간 군사회사인 바그너 그룹의 수장이었다. 프리고진은 반란을 개시한 지난 토요일까지 푸틴에게 충성했다. 그러나 프리고진은 알렉산드르 루카셴코 벨라루스 대통령이 중재한 휴전을 받아들였다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]