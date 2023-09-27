[WT논평] Cracks are emerging in China’s industrial policies (3)

Cracks are emerging in China’s vaunted industrial policies. Although it has accomplished parity or superiority in manufacturing technologies, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, solar panels, electric vehicles and batteries, much of it is driven by protectionism, subsidies and technology theft.



U.S. multinationals are finally getting smart. New foreign investment in China is at its lowest level in 25 years. More capital is leaving the country than coming in.



China’s exports are plummeting, and it’s becoming more dependent on Russia ― not a great bet considering the impact of Western sanctions on the likely growth of that market.



Through the first six months of this year, U.S. purchases from China were down 25% from last year, and its share of U.S. imports is down by one-third from just before former President Donald Trump took office.



Coming off the COVID-19 lockdowns, China’s economy will expand about 4.5% this year, but in the future, Beijing will have to pump an awful lot of liquidity into its banks, trust companies and LGTVs to avoid a financial crisis. Eventually, that will turn the nation’s deflation problem into rapid inflation.



In the near term, the impact on the major advanced industrialized countries is not huge because China has always been more hellbent on exporting than buying our products.



Things are tougher for China’s South Asian trading partners, but as Western supply chains for products like iPhones move into that region, new and more open centers of growth will expand ― markets more receptive to U.S. and European exports and a sounder basis for interregional South Asian trade.



Don’t sweat China’s meltdown. Leave the sleepless nights to President Xi Jinping.

중국의 산업정책에 나타나는 균열 (3) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 중국의 과시된 산업정책에 균열이 나타나고 있다. 중국이 제조업 기술, 슈퍼컴퓨터, 인공지능(AI), 태양 전지판, 전기차량, 배터리 분야에서 동등하거나 우월한 지위를 달성했음에도 불구하고 그 대부분은 보호주의, 정부 보조금, 기술 도둑질에 의해 추진되었다. 미국의 다국적 기업들이 마침내 현명해지고 있다. 중국의 외국인 신규 투자는 25년 중 최하 수준이다. 중국으로의 자본 유입보다 이탈이 더 많다. 중국의 수출은 곤두박질치고 있으며 중국은 러시아에 대한 의존을 강화하고 있는데 서방 제재 조치의 충격을 고려할 때 러시아 시장의 성장 가능성에 대한 투자는 그리 좋은 방법이 아니다. 올해 전반 6개월 동안 미국의 대중국 수입은 전년 대비 25%가 줄었고 중국의 대미 수입 비중은 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령이 취임하기 직전보다 3분의 1이 내려갔다. 코로나19 봉쇄 조치의 해제로 중국 경제가 올해 대략 4.5% 확장되겠지만 미래에 베이징은 금융위기를 모면하기 위해서 은행, 신탁회사, LGTV에 막대한 유동성을 투입할 것이나 그런 조치는 중국의 디플레이션 문제를 급성 인플레이션 문제로 바꿀 것이다. 단기적으로 주요 선진 산업국가들에 대한 충격은 매우 크지 않을 것이다. 왜냐하면 중국은 항상 우리의 제품 구입에 열을 올리기보다는 수출에 더 필사적이었기 때문이다. 중국의 남아시아 무역 상대국들의 상황은 좀 더 어려울 것이지만 아이폰 같은 서방의 공급 체인들이 그 지역으로 진입함에 따라 더욱 개방적인 성장의 중심들이 확대될 것이다. 이런 시장은 미국 및 유럽의 수출에 더욱 수용적이고 남아시아의 상호 무역을 위한 보다 견실한 기지가 될 것이다. 중국의 붕괴에 불안해할 필요가 없다. 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 밤잠을 설치도록 내버려 두라. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

