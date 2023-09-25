[WT논평] Cracks are emerging in China’s industrial policies (1)

The Biden administration is getting smug and too worried about China’s economy. China’s miracle growth over the two decades preceding COVID-19 was greatly aided by three sets of forces: the liberalization of land development and accelerated urbanization and homeownership, entry into the World Trade Organization and resulting surges in foreign investment, and industrial policies designed to create world leaders in next-generation industries.



All were built on financial houses of cards. Municipal governments created local government financing vehicles, known as LGFVs, that borrow to build roads, factories, utilities, airports and other infrastructure.



That debt doesn’t count against central government limits on provincial and local authorities. LGFVs could be counted on to power up demand, investment and growth whenever the national economy slowed.



With their debt carrying an implicit government guarantee, they did not always borrow and invest prudently, have required operating subsidies from local governments and amassed $9 trillion in debt - about half of China’s gross domestic product.



Too often, their projects did not generate the revenue anticipated, and many LGFVs are teetering on collapse. Beijing has reportedly approved provincial governments issuing $206 billion in new debt to help prop them up, but that would only buy some time and exacerbate local governments’ budget problems.



The latter have been getting a lot of their revenue by selling land to developers, but housing prices have been falling in the wake of COVID-19, slower growth, and fear that homebuilders will collapse and not deliver promised new residences.

중국의 산업정책에 나타나는 균열 (1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 의기양양하고 있는 바이든 행정부는 또한 중국 경제에 대해 걱정을 한다. 코로나19에 앞서 20년에 걸친 중국의 기적 같은 성장은 3종 세트로 이루어진 여러 요인들의 도움을 크게 받았다. 즉 토지개발의 자유화와 도시화 및 주택 소유의 가속화, 그리고 세계무역기구 가입 및 결과적인 외국인 투자의 급증과 여러 차세대 산업의 세계적인 선도자 창출을 위해 고안된 일련의 산업정책이 그것이다. 이 모든 것은 재정의 불안정한 계획 위에 구축되었다. 지방자치 정부들은 지방정부 금융조달기구(LGFV)로 알려진 지방정부 재정 조달 수단을 만들어 도로, 공장, 공익사업, 공항, 여타 인프라 건설을 위해 자금을 빌렸다. 그 부채는 현과 지방자치 당국에 대한 중앙정부의 제한에 구애받지 않았다. 국가 경제가 둔화될 때마다 수요, 투자, 성장의 동력을 제공하기 위해 LGFV에 의존할 수 있었다. 그들의 부채에 정부의 암묵적인 보증을 받는 지방 당국들은 항상 현명하게 돈을 빌리고 투자를 한 것이 아니었으며, 지방정부들이 제공하는 운영보조금이 필요해져 그로 인해 축적된 빚이 중국 국내총생산의 대략 절반인 9조달러에 이르렀다. 그들의 사업계획이 예상된 수익을 내지 않은 경우가 너무 잦았고 다수의 LGFV는 붕괴되어 불안정해지고 있다. 베이징은 그들을 지탱하는 것을 돕기 위해서 지방정부들이 2060억달러의 신규 채권을 발행하는 것을 승인한 것으로 알려졌으나, 그런 조치는 단지 약간의 시간을 벌 뿐이고 지방정부들의 예산 문제를 더욱 악화시켰다. 후자는 개발업자들에게 토지를 팔아서 대다수의 수입을 올려 왔으나 코로나19의 여파와 경제성장의 둔화로 주택 가격이 떨어짐으로써 장차 주택건설업자들이 파산하여 약속한 새 주택을 인도하지 않을 것을 우려한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]