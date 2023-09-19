[WT논평] The manifestations of contemporary colonialism (3)

Research by Siddharth Kara of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government reveals that cobalt mining in Congo involves “slavery, child labor, forced labor, debt bondage, human trafficking, hazardous and toxic working conditions, pathetic wages, injury and death, and incalculable environmental harm.”



How did China manage to achieve its commanding position in Congo and a long list of other African countries? Largely by rewarding the host countries’ elites in ways in which Americans are not permitted under U.S. law.



Beijing’s apologists point out that roads, bridges, ports, government buildings, and other infrastructure are being built in Africa under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. True, but these projects are overseen by Chinese managers using Chinese engineers and even Chinese labor. Skills are rarely transferred to the local population.



Financing often involves large loans that can be difficult for host countries to repay. Beijing may then make demands to settle the account. Control of far-flung ports is particularly useful given that China now has the world’s largest navy (as a new report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies details).



These and other manifestations of contemporary colonialism have not received the attention they deserve from international organizations, the major media, or university departments of “postcolonial studies.”



Many Europeans and Americans still fail to see the “scramblers” for what they are: rapacious neocolonialists. Western policymakers should assign themselves the task of developing new strategies to help Africans become free and independent of these evil empires.

현대의 식민주의 출현 (3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 하버드 케네디 행정대학원의 시달트 카라의 조사연구는 콩고의 코발트 채광에 “노예노동, 아동노동, 강제노동, 부채 상환을 위한 노예노동, 인신매매, 위험하고 유독한 작업 환경, 한심한 임금, 부상과 사망, 헬 수 없이 많은 환경상의 위험”이 결부된 사실을 밝혀냈다. 중국은 콩고와 명단이 긴 다른 아프리카 여러 나라에서 어떻게 우월한 위치를 달성하는 데 성공했을까. 미국인들이 자국 법 아래서 허용받지 못하는 갖가지 방식으로 당사국 지배 계층에 보상을 해 주는 것이 주된 방식이다. 베이징을 옹호하는 사람들은 중국의 일대일로 정책 아래서 아프리카에 건설되고 있는 도로, 교량, 항구, 정부 청사, 여타 인프라를 지적한다. 사실이지만 이런 사업들은 중국의 기술자들과 심지어 중국인 노동자들을 이용하는 중국인 관리자들의 감독을 받고 있다. 각종 기술이 해당 지역 주민들에게 이전되는 경우는 드물다. 자금 지원에는 장기차관이 결부되는 경우가 흔한데 주최 국가들은 이런 차관을 상환하기가 어렵다. 그럴 경우 베이징은 수지결산을 요구한다. 민주수호재단의 새로운 보고서가 지적하는 바와 같이 현재 중국이 세계 최대의 해군을 보유하고 있는 점을 감안할 때 멀리 떨어진 곳의 여러 항구를 통제하는 것은 특히 쓸모가 있다. 이러한 방식 및 다른 형태의 현대 식민주의 출현은 국제기구들과 주요 언론매체 및 여러 대학교의 “식민지 이후 시대 연구”를 하는 학과로부터 마땅히 받아야 할 주목을 받지 못한다. 다수의 유럽인들과 미국인들은 탐욕스러운 신식민주의자들인 이런 식민지 “쟁탈자들”의 정체를 여전히 보지 못한다. 서방의 정책 수립자들은 아프리카 사람들이 이런 사악한 제국들로부터 자유롭게 독립하도록 돕는 새로운 전략을 개발하는 과제를 담당할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △debt bondage: 부채상환을 위해 노예처럼 일하기 △pathetic: 한심한, 불쌍한 △settle the account: 수지결산을 하다 △far-flung: 멀리 떨어진, 널리 퍼진

