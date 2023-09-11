[WT논평] Ukraine would have needed much more support (2)

the borders of Ukraine were guaranteed by Russia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. as part of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994.



When communist Central and Eastern Europe started breaking up in 1989, there was no plan from the Bush administration or the European leaders regarding what to do. Although there was active covert support for the democratic forces in the “captive nations” during the Reagan administration, the collapse of communism caught most governments by surprise.



Unlike at the end of WWII, there was no formal surrender by the Soviet Union and the leaders of the Central and Eastern European countries. In essence, the communist leaders just walked away from the disasters they had caused, turning the keys over to the new democratic forces with the hope they would not be shot.



Western governments and nongovernmental organizations rushed in with largely uncoordinated advice and aid. The absence of a master plan for Central and Eastern Europe actually worked out rather well.



Those of us on the ground with some experience would see particular needs and do our best to fill them. I served as co-chairman of the Bulgarian economic reform, was given an almost free hand in determining what experts and resources were needed.



U.S. businesses, law firms, think tanks and others volunteered and often paid for their own expert personnel to support our efforts. Even the U.S. Agency for International Development dropped many of its normal paperwork requirements, enabling us to move very quickly in taking care of staff and transportation expenses.

우크라이나는 훨씬 많은 지원이 필요했을 것이다 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 크라이나의 국경선은 부다페스트 메모의 일환으로 러시아, 영국, 미국에 의해 보장되었다. 공산주의자 중부 및 동부 유럽이 1989년 무너지기 시작했을 때 무엇을 할 것인가와 관련하여 부시 행정부나 유럽 지도자들은 아무런 계획이 없었다. 레이건 행정부 시절에 “포로 국가들”의 민주세력에 대한 비밀지원이 적극적으로 이루어졌으나 대다수 정부들에 공산주의 붕괴는 뜻밖의 사태였다. 제2차 세계대전의 종전과 달리 구소련과 중부 및 동부 유럽 국가들의 지도자들은 공식적인 항복을 하지 않았다. 본질적으로 공산주의 지도자들은 자기네가 총살당하지 않기를 바라면서 새로운 민주 세력들에게 열쇠를 넘긴 다음 그들이 초래한 재앙에서 그냥 걸어 나갔을 뿐이었다. 서방의 정부들과 비정부기관들이 급히 뛰어들었으나 조언과 지원이 대부분 비조직적이었다. 중부 및 동부 유럽을 위한 종합적인 기본 설계가 없었음에도 불구하고 개혁 지원사업은 실제로 제법 잘 진행되었다. 다소의 경험을 가지고 중부 및 동부 유럽의 개혁 현장에서 일한 우리 같은 사람들은 구체적인 필요사항들을 알았고 이러한 필요를 충족시키기 위해 최선을 다했다. 불가리아 경제 개혁의 공동위원장으로 일했던 필자는 개혁 과정에 어떤 전문지식과 자원이 필요한지를 결정하는 데 있어서 거의 자유로운 재량권을 부여받았다. 우리의 개혁 지원 노력을 돕기 위해서 미국의 기업들과 법률회사들 및 싱크탱크들과 여타 사람들이 봉사를 자원했고 그들은 자기네가 파견한 전문 인력에 대한 급료를 주는 경우가 흔했다. 직원들과 운송의 비용 관리를 위해서 미국의 국제개발처까지도 우리가 아주 신속하게 조치를 취하는 것이 가능하도록 자기네가 통상적으로 적용하는 서류상의 필요조건들을 생략했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △break up:부서지다 △catch by surprise:놀라게 하다 △in essence:본질적으로 △uncoordinated:조직적이 아닌 △drop:뻬다. 중단하다 △take care of:뒷바라지하다

