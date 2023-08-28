[WT논평] China should get North Korea to agree to denuclearization (1)

The 2003-2009 Six-Party Talks are cited by the Chinese participants as a model for resolving the nuclear issue with North Korea.



China should again play a leading role in getting North Korea to agree to complete and verifiable denuclearization, despite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s stated goal of building more nuclear weapons.



China hosted, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was the first chairperson for the Six-Party Talks negotiations with North Korea, with the U.S., South Korea, North Korea, China, Japan and Russia all participating.



After two years of working group meetings and plenary sessions, on Sept. 19, 2005, at the fourth plenary session, a Joint Statement was signed that stated, among other things, that “the six parties unanimously reaffirmed that the goal of the Six-Party Talks is the verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner and the DPRK (North Korea) committed to abandoning all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs and returning, at an early date, to the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons and IAEA safeguards.”



Despite this Joint Statement, in July 2006, North Korea launched ballistic missiles. On Oct. 9, 2006, North Korea conducted its first nuclear test, all ostensibly because the U.S. sanctioned a Macao bank, Banco Delta Asia, as a primary money laundering concern working with North Korea.



When North Korea eventually had access to the $25 million that the bank initially froze, in February 2007, North Korea agreed to shut down and seal, for eventual abandonment, the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

중국은 북한이 비핵화에 동의하도록 해야 한다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 2003∼2009년의 6자회담은 북한과의 핵문제를 해결하기 위한 모범사례로 중국 참가자들이 거론한다. 더 많은 핵무기를 만들겠다는 북한 지도자 김정은의 공언에도 불구하고 중국은 북한이 완전하고도 검증 가능한 비핵화에 동의하도록 만드는 데 주도적인 역할을 다시 해야 한다. 주최 국가로 나섰던 중국의 외교부장 왕이가 미국, 한국, 북한, 중국, 일본, 러시아가 모두 참여하여 북한과 벌인 6자회담의 협상을 이끈 초대 의장이었다. 2년에 걸친 실무그룹 회의와 전체회의를 한 다음 2005년 9월19일 전체회의에서 공동성명에 서명했다. 성명은 무엇보다도 다음과 같이 선언했다. “6자회담의 목표가 평화적인 방법에 의한 검증 가능한 한반도 비핵화라는 것을 참가한 6개국이 만장일치로 재확인하고 조선민주주의인민공화국(북한)은 모든 핵무기와 기존의 핵 계획을 포기하고 이른 시일 내에 핵확산금지조약 및 국제원자력기구의 안전수칙 준수에 복귀하기로 약속했다.” 6자회담에서 이와 같은 공동성명이 발표되었음에도 불구하고 북한은 2006년 7월에 몇 기의 탄도미사일을 연달아 발사했다. 2006년 10월9일 북한은 자기네 제1차 핵폭발 실험을 실시했다. 북한의 이 같은 도발행위의 모든 표면적 이유는 북한에 협력하는 주요 돈세탁 협력 회사란 이유로 마카오의 은행인 방코델타아시아에 대해 미국이 제재조치를 취했기 때문이었다. 방코델타아시아가 당초 동결시켰던 2500만달러를 결국 북한이 이용하게 되었을 때 북한은 북한 내 핵 관련 시설의 추가적인 폐기를 위해서 핵 개발을 위한 영변의 종합시설을 폐쇄하고 봉쇄하는 데 2007년 2월에 동의했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △cite:인용하다, 예로 들다 △plenary:전원출석의, 총회의 △reaffirm:재확인하다 △ostensibly:표면상 △concern:회사, 업체, 우려 △access:이용하다, 접근하다 △shut down:문을 닫다 △seal:밀봉하다

