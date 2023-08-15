[WT논평] China will take control of the global economy (2)

Despite the enormous cost of Russian treasures and lives, Mr. Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping can use control of domestic media and the internet to paint a stalemate with some territorial gains as victory to domestic audiences.



Mr. Xi has staked the legitimacy of his regime on asserting Beijing’s questionable territorial claims in Taiwan ? the island was colonized by Japan in the 19th century and only ruled by mainland China from 1945 to 1949.



Taiwan is the linchpin of the island chain running from Japan through the Philippines and Malaysia and an irreplaceable component in the global advanced-semiconductor supply chain.



Losing Taiwan would severely compromise the security of Japan and other Pacific allies and make China the preeminent power in the Indo-Pacific. It would give Beijing a chokehold on state-of-the-art chipmaking capacity, leaving Western economies at their whims.



It would then be China applying export embargoes to retard the technological development and weapons production of the United States and Europe.



War game analysis indicates the United States, assisted by Japan and other allies, could repel a Chinese attack but only with a great loss of ships - including one or more aircraft carriers - as well as airplanes and troops.



With the United States continually bogged down by Russia in Europe, the pace of Chinese military spending would ultimately change those odds.



If we can’t deliver a knockout punch to Mr. Putin and Russia’s perverted political culture now, China is left on track to deliver the fatal blow in the Pacific and take control of the global economy.

중국이 세계 경제를 지배하게 될 것이다 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 시아의 엄청난 재화 및 인명의 대가에도 불구하고 푸틴과 중국 국가주석 시진핑은 지지부진한 일부 영토 취득을 국내 청중들에게 승리로 치장하기 위해서 국내 언론매체와 인터넷에 대한 통제를 이용할 수 있다. 시진핑은 자기 정권의 정통성을 베이징의 대만에 대한 의문스러운 영유권 주장에 걸고 있다. 대만은 19세기에 일본의 식민지가 되었고 중국 본토가 지배한 기간은 1945년부터 1949년에 불과하다. 대만은 일본에서부터 필리핀과 말레이시아를 관통하는 섬들의 연결망에서 핵심을 이루며 세계적인 첨단 반도체 공급망에서 대체 불가능한 구성 요소다. 대만을 잃는 것은 일본과 여타 태평양의 미국 동맹국들의 안보를 심각하게 손상시킬 것이며 중국이 인도-태평양 지역에서 월등한 강대국이 되도록 만들 것이다. 그것은 최첨단 반도체 제조 능력의 목줄을 베이징이 쥐게 만들 것이며 서방 각국의 경제는 베이징의 변덕에 좌우될 것이다. 이어 중국은 미국 및 유럽의 기술 개발과 무기 생산을 지연시키기 위해서 수출 금지 조치를 취할 것이다. 일본과 다른 동맹국들의 지원을 받는 미국이 중국의 공격을 격퇴할 수 있으나 항공기와 병력은 물론이고 한 척 혹은 그 이상의 항공모함을 포함한 대대적인 선박 손실 또한 입게 될 것으로 워게임 분석은 지적한다. 미국이 유럽에서 러시아의 전략에 계속 휘말려들고 있는 가운데 중국의 군사예산 지출은 궁극적으로 그런 가능성을 변화시킬 것이다. 만약 우리가 푸틴과 현재 러시아의 비정상적인 정치 문화에 케이오 펀치를 가할 수 없을 경우 중국이 태평양에서 치명적인 타격을 가하고 세계의 경제를 장악하는 길을 달리도록 허용하게 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △stalemate: 교착상태 △stake: 걸다 △linchpin: 핵심이 되는 것 △preeminent: 현저한, 탁월한, 우수한 △chokehold: 목조르기 △whim: 변덕

