[WT논평] Permanent American dependence on China

The most important national security question facing the United States at the moment and probably for the next few decades is what should be done about China. Given the importance of the issue, it would be helpful if President Biden could decide which side he favors in this contest.



Recently, he correctly identified China’s communist strongman, Xi Jinping, as a dictator. Despite that, he continues to press for policies that subsidize electric vehicles and would eventually outlaw the sale of gasoline-powered automobiles.



Such an approach will increase and make permanent American dependence on China, in large measure, because the communist regime in Beijing owns, controls or processes about 80% of the critical minerals necessary for batteries and other components of electric vehicles.



One of the most important (and rare) minerals needed for the construction of the batteries with which Mr. Biden wants to power his brave new world is cobalt. Cobalt is essential to small batteries in cellphones and large utility-scale batteries, and, of course, batteries that power electric vehicles.



The problem is that most of the cobalt in the world is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, mostly by families, including children.



A family of five can mine enough cobalt in a week for one electric vehicle, typically by wading in a pool of toxic liquid that includes the presence of heavy metals. For that, the parent and their children earn about $15.



Chinese companies own and operate almost all of these mines. It will come as no surprise that American companies - Apple, Google, Tesla - are participants in this particular supply chain.



Mr. Biden needs to decide who he believes should win our contest with the murderous communist regime in Beijing.

미국의 영구적인 중국 의존 현재와 아마도 다음 몇십년 동안 미국이 당면하게 될 가장 중요한 국가안보 문제는 중국에 대한 대처 방법이 될 것이다. 이 문제의 중요성을 감안할 때, 바이든 대통령이 이 경쟁에서 어느 쪽을 지지할 것인지 결정할 수 있다면 도움이 될 것이다. 최근에 바이든은 중국의 공산주의 철권통치자 시진핑이 독재자라고 올바르게 확인했다. 그럼에도 불구하고 바이든은 전기차량에 보조금을 지급하고 가솔린 동력 자동차의 판매를 결국 불법화하는 정책을 계속 강요한다. 그런 접근법은 대부분 미국의 중국 의존을 증가시켜 영속화할 것이다. 왜냐하면 베이징의 공산주의 정권이 전기차량의 배터리와 다른 부품에 필요한 중요한 광물들의 대략 80%를 소유하고 통제하거나 혹은 가공하고 있기 때문이다. 바이든이 그의 용감한 신세계의 동력원으로 삼기를 원하는 각종 배터리 제조에 필요한 희귀하고도 가장 중요한 광물들 가운데 하나가 코발트이다. 코발트는 휴대폰의 소형 배터리와 다목적용 규모의 대형 배터리는 물론이고 전기차량에 동력을 제공하는 배터리에 필수적이다. 문제는, 현재 세계의 코발트 대부분이 콩고민주공화국에서 채광되고 있으며 주로 어린이들을 포함한 가족들의 노동에 의존한다는 점이다. 5인 가족이 일주일에 채광하는 코발트는 전기차량 1대분이며 작업자들은 각종 중금속이 포함된 독성 액체의 물구덩이 속에서 일하는 것이 일반적이다. 그런 노동으로 부모와 자녀들은 대략 15달러를 번다. 중국 회사들이 이런 광산의 거의 대부분을 소유하고 운영한다. 애플, 구글, 테슬라 같은 미국 회사들이 이 특정한 공급망에 참여하고 있다는 것은 놀라운 일이 못 될 것이다. 바이든은 베이징의 살인적인 공산주의 정권과 우리의 경쟁에서 누가 이겨야 한다고 생각하는지 결정할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △contest: 경쟁 △press for: 강요하다, 노력하다 △in large measure: 대부분 △utility: 다용도의, 다목적의 △murderous: 사람을 죽이려 드는

