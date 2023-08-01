[WT논평] Instability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia (2)

A first-use preemptive nuclear policy requires exquisite intelligence to monitor and know your real or potential adversary.



North Korea’s recent failure to put a reconnaissance satellite in orbit is further proof that Pyongyang’s intelligence capabilities are not at a level to ensure that they do not misinterpret an event.



It’s this scenario that should keep us awake at night. We’re talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons, whether strategic or tactical ― they’re nuclear weapons with catastrophic consequences.



In 2003, China, at the request of the U.S., got North Korea to attend the Six Party Talks hosted by China. The Talks did result in a September 2005 Joint Statement that committed North Korea to complete and verifiable dismantlement of all its nuclear weapons and ongoing nuclear facilities.



China was able to get North Korea to join the Six Party Talks because China is North Korea’s only ally and a neighbor that provides North Korea with over 90% of its trade and crude oil and petroleum requirements. In short, North Korea is tethered to China politically and economically.



The tension in U.S.-China relations prevented China from helping with North Korea. This is unfortunate because it’s also in China’s interest to ensure that there’s peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.



Indeed, convincing North Korea to denuclearize also is in China’s interest if they don’t want a nuclear arms race in the region, with South Korea and Japan.



Failure to get North Korea to halt its missile and nuclear escalation will eventually lead to greater instability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. It’s an issue that China should help resolve.

한반도와 동북아의 불안정 (2) 조지프 디트라니(전 미 대북 협상 특사) 최초로 핵무기를 선제적으로 사용하는 핵 정책에는 자국의 진정한 혹은 잠재적인 적을 감시하고 알아내는 정밀한 정보가 필요하다. 북한이 최근 정찰위성을 궤도에 올려놓는 데 실패한 사실은 평양의 정보 능력이, 북한의 사태 오판 방지를 보장하는 수준이 아니라는 것을 보여 주는 추가 증거다. 이 시나리오는 우리를 밤에 깨어 있도록 만들어야 마땅하다. 우리는 전략 핵무기 혹은 전술 핵무기를 막론하고 핵무기의 잠재적 사용에 관해 이야기하고 있으며 둘 다 재앙적인 결과를 초래하는 핵무기다. 2003년에 중국은 미국의 요청에 따라 북한을 중국이 주최하는 6자회담에 참석시켰다. 이 회담의 결과로 2005년 9월 북한이 자국의 모든 핵무기와 가동 중인 핵시설을 완전하고도 검증 가능하게 해체하기로 약속한 공동선언문이 작성되었다. 중국은 북한이 거래하는 무역량의 90%와 필요한 원유 및 석유를 제공하는 유일한 동맹국이자 이웃나라이기 때문에 북한이 6자회담에 참여하도록 만들 수 있었다. 간단히 말해서 북한은 정치적으로나 경제적으로 중국에 매여 있는 신세다. 미국·중국 관계의 긴장 상태가, 북한과 관련된 중국의 도움을 막았다. 그것은 또한 한반도와 동북아시아의 평화 및 안정을 보장하는 것이 중국에게도 이익이 되므로 이는 불행한 사태다. 만약 중국이 역내에서 한국 및 일본과의 핵군비 경쟁을 원하지 않는다면 사실 북한이 비핵화를 하도록 설득하는 것은 또한 중국에도 이익이 된다. 북한의 미사일 및 핵무기 개발의 강화를 중지시키는 데 실패하는 것은 결국 한반도와 동북아의 불안정 확대로 이어질 것이다. 그것은 중국이 해결을 도와야 할 문제다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

