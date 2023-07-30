[WT논평] Inhumane policy of repatriating North Koreans

The life or death of hundreds of Koreans will soon be up to Xi Jinping. Credible rumors suggest that the North Korea/China border will open soon and that China’s first export to North Korea will be the children, women and men detained in China that fled North Korea.



This border has been shut down since January 22 2020 when Kim Jong Un, fearing the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the first national leaders to close their borders.



As a result, China has not been able to carry out its illegal and inhumane policy of forcefully repatriating North Koreans back to North Korea to face almost certain torture, detention, and possible execution since leaving the country without permission is a crime punishable by death in North Korea.



The estimate given by humanitarian organizations, and confirmed by the United Nations Special Rapporteur, is that up to 2000 North Korean children, women, and men are in prison in China right now and that at least half were attempting to get to South Korea.



That group is in extreme danger if forcefully repatriated because these families escaped at one of the most difficult times, which means they had to have the resources and the financing for their escape.



That means they were either Korean Worker’s Party members or had family in South Korea that paid for their rescue - “crimes” in North Korea that would subject them to torture and public execution.



Xi should consider that whatever momentary influence he will gain with Kim Jong Un by forcing these citizens back to suffer will certainly not be worth the lifetime of hatred that Koreans will have towards Xi for this brutal act.

비인도적인 북한인 본국송환 정책 수잰 숄티(인권운동가) 수백 명의 북한 사람들이 살고 죽는 문제가 곧 시진핑에 의해 좌우될 것이다. 믿을 만한 몇몇 소문은 북한·중국 국경이 오래지 않아 열릴 것이며, 중국이 첫 번째로 북한에 수출하는 항목은 북한에서 도망쳐 중국에 구금되어 있는 어린이들과 여자들 및 남자들이 될 것임을 시사한다. 북중 국경은 2020년 1월22일 이후 닫혀 있다. 당시 코로나19의 대유행을 두려워했던 김정은이 자국 국경을 막은 최초의 국가지도자들 가운데 한 사람이었다. 그 결과 중국은, 허가 없이 출국하는 행위는 북한에서 사형으로 처벌이 가능한 범죄이기 때문에 고문과 구금 및 처형 가능성에 직면할 것이 거의 확실한 북한 사람들을 본국으로 강제 송환하는 불법적이고 비인도적인 정책을 시행할 수가 없었다. 몇몇 인도주의 단체들이 제공하고 유엔 특별조사위원이 확인한 추정 숫자는 현재 중국의 감옥에 갇혀 있는 북한 어린이들과 여자들 및 남자들이 최고 2000명이며 그 가운데 적어도 절반은 한국행을 시도하고 있었다. 그들의 가족이 가장 어려운 시기에 탈출했기 때문에 강제로 본국 송환될 경우 그 집단은 극도의 위험에 처하게 된다. 어려운 시기의 탈출은 그들이 탈출을 위한 각종 자원과 재정지원을 받았다는 것을 의미한다. 그것은 이 탈북민들이 조선노동당 당원이거나 혹은 그들의 구조를 위해 돈을 지불한 가족이 한국에 있다는 것을 의미한다. 이는 북한에서 고문과 공개처형을 당하게 되는 ‘범죄’다. 시진핑은 탈북민들을 고통 속으로 강제 송환함으로써, 이 잔인한 조치 때문에 평생 북한인들의 증오의 대상이 되면서까지 김정은에게 잠시 어떤 영향력을 행사하는 것이 분명 가치가 없다는 점을 고려해야 할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △be up to-:-에 달려 있다 △shut down:문을 닫다 △carry out:수행하다

