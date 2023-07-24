[WT논평] Mr. Putin has only two options (2)

Meanwhile, the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is stalled, and most of Russia’s top generals, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, are back in business. Mr. Putin has been weakened, but not substantially. What will he do next?



To figure that out, we have to first understand a bit about Alexander Dugin, a radical Russian political theorist whose works have evidently influenced Mr. Putin more than any other’s.



Mr. Dugin has been called “Putin’s philosopher,” which is probably about right. Mr. Putin’s actions parallel Mr. Dugin’s writings too closely for it to be coincidental.



Much has been written about Mr. Dugin, but translations of his books and articles into English are scarce. I found a partial translation of his 1997 “Foundations of Geopolitics.”



Mr. Putin’s latest foreign policy concept paper, issued in March, says that Russia is “a unique country-civilization and a vast Eurasian and Euro-Pacific power.” That is the primary concept explained in Mr. Dugin’s “The Foundations of Geopolitics.”



Mr. Dugin‘s neofascist views and antisemitism are quite clear, as is his view of Russia’s future. In “Foundations,” he wrote of a “New Empire” dominated by “Eurasians,” i.e., Russians.



“This New Empire, the Eurasian Empire, will have completely differentiated structures within which consisting of separate parts of varying degrees of interdependence and integration.”



He wrote that the New Empire will not be the Russian empire or the Soviet empire, but something greater.



According to Mr. Dugin, “Greater Russia, for example, can be considered like a separate people or even ‘country’ within the framework of the Russian Empire together with Ukrainians, Belorussians, possibly the Serbs, and so on.” He believes in the Slavic peoples’ superiority.

푸틴은 2가지 선택밖에 없다 (2) 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 한편 오래 기다려지고 있는 우크라이나의 반격은 중지된 상태이고 국방장관 세르게이 쇼이구를 포함한 러시아 최고 장성들의 대부분이 업무에 복귀해 있다. 푸틴은 약해졌으나 많이는 아니다. 그는 다음에 어떤 조치를 취할까. 그것을 생각해 내기 위해서 우리는 먼저 알렉산드르 두긴에 관해 조금 이해할 필요가 있다. 러시아의 급진파 정치이론가인 두긴의 여러 저작물이 다른 누구보다도 푸틴에게 분명한 영향을 미쳤다. 두긴은 ‘푸틴의 철학자’라고 불리는데, 이는 거의 맞는 것 같다. 푸틴의 여러 행동은 우연으로 보기 어려울 정도로 두긴의 글과 매우 밀접하게 평행한다. 두긴에 관해 많은 글이 쓰였지만 영어로 번역된 그의 저서나 논문은 드물다. 필자는 그의 1997년 ‘지정학의 기초’의 번역본 일부를 찾아냈다. 3월에 발표된 푸틴의 최신 외교정책 개념 문서는 러시아가 “독보적인 국가·문명이며 광대한 유라시아 및 유럽·태평양 강대국”이라고 말한다. 그것은 두긴의 ‘지정학의 기초’에서 설명된 기본 개념이다. 두긴의 신파시스트 관점과 반유태주의는, 러시아의 미래에 관한 그의 견해처럼 아주 분명하다. ‘기초’에서 두긴은 ‘유라시아인들’ 즉 러시아인들이 지배하는 ‘새로운 제국’에 관해 썼다. “이 새로운 제국, 즉 유라시아 제국은 내부에 상호의존과 통합의 수준이 다양한 개별적인 부분들로 구성된 완전히 차별화된 구조를 이루게 될 것이다.” 그는 새로운 제국이 러시아 제국이나 혹은 소련 제국이 되지는 않겠지만 어떤 더 큰 제국이 될 것이라고 썼다. 두긴에 따르면, “예를 들어 대러시아는 우크라이나인, 벨라루스인, 가급적이면 세르비아인 등 여러 나라가 뭉친 러시아 제국의 골격 내부에 존재하는 분리된 국민 혹은 심지어 ‘국가’로 간주될 수 있다.” 그는 슬라브족의 우월성을 믿는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

