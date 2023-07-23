[WT논평] Mr. Putin has only two options (1)

The June 23-25 attempted coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin by Wagner Group creator and commander Yevgeny Prigozhin - a former close Putin ally - raised some important questions.



Why was it ended so suddenly? How much was Mr. Putin weakened? Most importantly, what should we expect Mr. Putin to do next?



The end of the coup attempt came so suddenly that some analysts say the whole exercise was “maskirovka,” a Russian word for deception, intended to benefit Mr. Putin. It wasn’t, because it made Mr. Putin look weak.



Mr. Putin has, for years, carefully crafted his tough-guy image. Mr. Putin was splitting wood, bare-chested.



That image was shattered when, in the face of the coup attempt, Mr. Putin fled Moscow for St. Petersburg while Mr. Prigozhin’s troops were advancing on Moscow without opposition.



There are many theories why Mr. Prigozhin ended the coup so suddenly and readily accepted exile in Belarus. One theory, which seems most likely, begins with the condemnation of the coup by Russia’s Security Service, the FSB, almost immediately after it began.



The FSB probably told Mr. Prigozhin that it would kill his wife and children, uncles, aunts and cousins and all of their kids if he continued. He would have naturally chosen to quit.



The coup attempt failed, Mr. Putin is absorbing Wagner troops into the Russian army and Mr. Prighozin is in exile. But Mr. Prigozhin’s Wagner recruiting station in Murmansk, according to a report in The Barents Observer, a Norway-based online news outlet, is still operating.

푸틴은 2가지 선택밖에 없다 (1) 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 바그너그룹의 창설자이자 수장이며 과거 푸틴의 가까운 동맹자였던 예브게니 프리고진이 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴에게 거역하여 일으킨 6월23∼25일의 쿠데타 기도는 몇 가지 중요한 의문을 제기한다. 쿠데타 기도는 왜 그렇게 갑자기 끝났는가. 푸틴은 어느 정도로 약해졌는가. 가장 중요한 의문은 다음이다. 푸틴이 다음에 어떤 조치를 취할 것으로 우리는 예상해야 하는가. 쿠데타 기도가 너무나 갑자기 끝나서 일부 분석가들은 전체 활동과정이, 러시아 말로 속임수를 뜻하는 ‘마스키로프카’였으며 그 취지는 푸틴에게 이득을 주는 것이라고 말한다. 그 분석은 틀렸다. 왜냐하면 쿠데타 기도는 푸틴이 약해 보이도록 만들었기 때문이다. 푸틴은 여러 해 동안 자신의 강한 사나이 이미지를 세심하게 공을 들여 만들었다. 푸틴은 웃통을 벗은 채로 장작을 쪼갰다. 쿠데타 기도에 직면하여 프리고진의 부대가 저항을 받지 않고 모스크바로 진격하는 가운데 푸틴이 모스크바를 떠나 상트페테르부르크로 달아날 때 그 이미지는 산산조각이 났다. 프리고진이 쿠데타를 그처럼 빨리 끝내고 벨라루스 망명을 기다렸다는 듯이 받아들인 까닭에 관한 이론이 다수 존재한다. 가능성이 가장 높아 보이는 한 가지 이론은, 쿠데타가 시작된 후 러시아의 보안국이 거의 즉시 쿠데타를 비난한 것에서 시작된다. 러시아 보안국은 프리고진에게 그가 쿠데타를 계속할 경우 그의 아내와 자녀들 및 삼촌들과 숙모들 및 사촌들과 그들의 모든 자녀를 죽이겠다고 통보했을 가능성이 있다. 그는 쿠데타 중단을 자연스럽게 선택했을 것이다. 쿠데타 기도는 실패했고 푸틴이 바그너그룹의 병력을 러시아 군대 속으로 흡수하는 가운데 프리고진은 망명을 했다. 그러나 노르웨이에 기반을 둔 온라인 뉴스 매체인 바렌츠 옵서버의 한 보도에 따르면 프리고진 휘하의 바그너그룹 무르만스크 징집 사무소는 아직도 운영되고 있다고 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

