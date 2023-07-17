美 데스밸리 기온 54도 ‘역대급 폭염’

A protestor stands next to a digital display of an unofficial heat reading at Furnace Creek Visitor Center during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023. Tens of millions of Americans braced for more sweltering temperatures Sunday as brutal conditions threatened to break records due to a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week. By the afternoon of July 15, 2023, California's famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 124F (51C), with Sunday's peak predicted to soar as high as 129F (54C). Even overnight lows there could exceed 100F (38C). (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP)/2023-07-17 13:20:16/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.>
폭염주의보가 내린 미국 캘리포니아주 데스밸리 국립공원에서 54도를 가리키는 비공식 기온 표지판 앞에 선 남성이 16일(현지시간) “이것이 기후 비상사태다”, “죽음의 날을 축하합니다”라고 적힌 포스터를 들고 있다. 미 국립기상청은 이날 데스밸리의 기온이 53.3도까지 올랐다고 발표했다. 상공에 고온의 공기 덩어리가 갇혀 버리는 열돔 현상으로 미 남서부에서는 일주일 넘게 폭염이 이어지며 최소 45개 지역이 역대 최고기온을 경신했다.
