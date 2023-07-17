[WT논평] Unconventional career path of Prigozhin (2)

The group’s name pays homage to Richard Wagner, the 19th-century German composer beloved by Hitler.



Wagner fighters were among the Russian soldiers wearing uniforms without insignia who invaded eastern Ukraine in 2014, sparking a chronic insurgency.



In 2015, Wagner was deployed to help Bashar Assad slaughter Syrians dissatisfied with living under a dynastic dictatorship. In exchange, Mr. Putin has been able to utilize naval bases in Syria to make Russia a Mediterranean power, as it was in Soviet times.



In 2017, Wagner began showing up in African countries, providing security for dictators in exchange for a fat cut of those countries’ gold, diamonds, and other natural resources.



In 2018, several hundred Wagnerians attacked a military outpost in Syria, a base for Americans fighting the Islamic State. The Americans eliminated the attackers with dispatch. Mr. Putin never said a word about it.



That same year, Mr. Prigozhin was indicted by an American federal grand jury because another of his businesses, the Internet Research Agency, had used social media to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Only last year did Mr. Prigozhin publicly acknowledge that he heads Wagner, which he registered as a “management consultancy.”



Wagner has given Mr. Putin plausible deniability - at least to the credulous ? for a multitude of crimes. And Mr. Putin doubtless thought he could play his military honchos and henchmen off one another, thereby complicating any plot to dethrone him. The flaw in that strategy became apparent recently.

​프리고진의 독특한 이력 (2) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 바그룹의 이름은 히틀러가 애호한 19세기 독일 작곡가 리하르트 바그너에 경의를 표한다. 바그너 전투원들은 2014년 동부 우크라이나에 침공하여 만성적인 내전에 불을 붙였는데 이들은 러시아 병사들 속에 편성되었으나 소속을 나타내는 휘장이나 배지를 달지 않은 군복을 입었다. 2015년에 바그너그룹은 세습 독재 아래 사는 데 불만을 품은 시리아인들을 바샤르 아사드가 학살하는 것을 돕기 위해 배치되었다. 그 대가로 푸틴은 시리아의 몇몇 해군기지 이용이 가능해져 러시아는 구소련 시절에 그랬던 것처럼 지중해의 강국이 되었다. 2017년에 바그너그룹은 아프리카의 몇몇 나라에 나타나기 시작하여 독재자들을 경호해 주는 대가로 해당 국가들의 금, 다이아몬드, 여타 천연자원의 많은 몫을 받았다. 2018년 바그너그룹 소속 전투원 수백 명이 시리아의 한 군사 전초기지를 공격했는데 이 기지는 미국인들이 이슬람국가와 싸우는 데 쓰였다. 미국인들은 공격한 전투원들을 신속하게 제거했다. 푸틴은 그 사건에 관해 한 마디도 언급하지 않았다. 그의 다른 사업체들 가운데 하나인 인터넷 리서치 에이전시가 소셜미디어를 이용하여 2016년 미국 대통령선거에 개입했기 때문에 같은 해에 프리고진은 미국 연방대배심에 의해서 기소되었다. 불과 지난해에 프리고진은 자신이 바그너그룹의 수장이란 사실을 공개적으로 인정했는데 그는 이 단체를 “경영 자문회사”로 등록했다. 바그너그룹은 다수의 범죄행위에 대해 푸틴이 그럴듯하게 관련사실을 부인하는 핑계를 마련해 주었는데 적어도 잘 속는 사람들에게는 통했다. 그리고 푸틴이 군사 책임자들과 심복들을 경쟁시킴으로써 그를 권좌에서 몰아내려는 모든 음모를 어렵게 만드는 어부지리를 얻을 수 있다고 생각했다는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 이 전략의 결함이 최근 분명해졌다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △pay homage to-: -에 경의를 표하다 △insignia: 소속 등을 나타내는 휘장이나 배지 △cut: 몫, 배당 △with dispatch: 신속하게 △plausible: 그럴듯한

