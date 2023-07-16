[WT논평] Unconventional career path of Prigozhin (1)

Vladimir Putin could have lived out his life in luxury, committing serial murders with impunity and spending his country’s wealth.



But when he looked in the mirror, he saw a 21st-century czar. That meant he had a mission: to restore the Russian empire, not leave it as “a gas station masquerading as a country,” in the immortal words of Sen. John McCain.



Imperialism requires warfighters. They must be loyal to the emperor, though not necessarily to one another. Which brings us to Yevgeny Prigozhin. His career path has been unconventional.



In 1981, at the age of 20, he was sentenced to prison for theft and other crimes. Nine years later, back out on the street he sold hot dogs in an open-air market in Leningrad.



From there, he moved into the grocery business, then opened a casino, then restaurants, and then a catering service that, around 2001, won lucrative contracts to supply meals to public schools.



Somewhere along the line, Mr. Putin took a shine to him, or at least saw him as a useful vassal and factotum. He arranged for Mr. Prigozhin to feed the Russian military.



Mr. Prigozhin soon became one of the richest men in Russia, an oligarch. But, like Mr. Putin, he was not satisfied with that. So he became a warlord.



Officially, the Wagner Group is a “private military company,” which doesn’t tell you much. The U.S. government has called Wagner a “transnational criminal organization.”



In the media, it’s often labeled a mercenary group, but that doesn’t really fit. And he didn’t need Wagner to make money.

프리고진의 독특한 이력 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 블라디미르 푸틴은 벌 받지 않고 연쇄 살인을 저지르며 자기 나라의 부를 지출하면서 평생 내내 사치스럽게 살 수 있었다. 그러나 그가 거울을 들여다보았을 때 그는 21세기의 차르를 보았다. 그것은 그가 러시아 제국을, 존 매케인 상원의원의 불후의 발언처럼 “국가의 가면을 쓴 주유소” 상태로 방치하지 않고 부흥시킬 사명을 지녔다는 것을 의미했다. 제국주의에는 전쟁을 계획하고 실행하는 사람들이 필요하다. 그들은 황제에게는 충성해야 하지만 서로 충실할 필요는 없다. 이런 상황이 우리를 예브게니 프리고진에게 안내한다. 그의 이력은 통상적인 것과는 거리가 멀다. 프리고진은 1981년 스무 살의 나이에 절도 및 몇 가지 다른 범죄로 징역형 판결을 받았다. 9년 뒤 다시 거리로 나온 그는 레닌그라드의 노천 시장에서 핫도그를 팔았다. 거기서부터 프리고진은 식품 잡화 사업으로 업종을 바꾼 다음 이어서 카지노를 개장하고 다시 일련의 식당을 개업한 다음 2001년 무렵에는 단체 급식 사업을 벌여 여러 공립학교에 식사를 공급하는 수지맞는 계약을 따냈다. 이런 과정의 어디쯤에선가 푸틴은 프리고진을 아주 좋아하게 되었거나 혹은 그를 최소한 쓸모 있는 신하나 잡역부로 보았다. 푸틴은 프리고진이 러시아 군대에 식자재를 공급하도록 주선해 주었다. 오래지 않아 프리고진은 러시아에서 최상위 부유층에 속하는 올리가르히의 일원이 되었다. 그러나 푸틴과 마찬가지로 프리고진은 그것으로 만족하지 않았다. 그래서 프리고진은 군사 지도자가 되었다. 공식적으로 와그너 그룹은 “민간 군사 회사”인데 알려진 것이 많지 않다. 미국 정부는 와그너 그룹을 “국제 범죄 단체”라고 부른다. 언론에서는 이 단체에 용병 집단이라는 꼬리표를 종종 붙이는데 그것은 사실 맞는 표현이 아니다. 그리고 그의 돈벌이에 와그너 그룹은 필요가 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

