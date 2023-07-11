[WT논평] The twilight of Europe’s last empire (2)

Now, however, Russia’s renewed aggression against Ukraine has significantly shifted regional public opinion because the thin justification for the land grab, and the magnitude of violence are fertile grounds for concern, particularly in countries with their own ethnic divisions.



Third, the concept of a “Russian world” championed by the Kremlin is declining in appeal. In recent years, Mr. Putin and company have made a point of extensively courting the “compatriots” - Russian speakers and ethnic Russians who they believe should contribute to the country’s greatness.



But precisely those constituencies are increasingly rejecting Russia’s vision. In fact, fewer people residing in countries with large Russian diasporas (such as Kazakhstan, Latvia and Estonia) are today “identifying as Russian.”



The implications of these changes are potentially profound. As Gallup notes, Russia’s receding influence in the “post-Soviet space” may create an opening for other superpowers (like China) to gain ground in the region.



The United States, too, potentially stands to gain from Russia’s ideological retreat - provided it seizes the moment to embrace a more robust policy of engagement in Central Asia and the Caucasus.



The biggest change, however, is taking place in Russia itself. Russia’s misadventure in Ukraine, Gallup concludes, has “seriously eroded its status and prestige,” leading to a “seismic shift in public opinion [that] may signal the twilight of Europe’s last empire.”



In other words, in his efforts to revive a Russian empire, Mr. Putin may have decisively doomed his country’s chances of ever being one again. For that, Russia’s president has no one but himself to blame.

유럽 마지막 제국의 황혼 (2) 일란 버만(미국 외교정책협회 수석 부총재) 그러나 지금 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 재개는 지역의 대중여론을 현저하게 변화시켰다. 왜냐하면 영토 강탈의 빈약한 정당화와 폭력의 강도는 우려의 충분한 근거가 되기 때문이다. 특히 민족 분열을 겪고 있는 나라들 가운데서 그렇다. 셋째 크렘린이 옹호하는 “러시아의 세계”란 개념은 호소력이 줄고 있다. 최근 몇 년 동안 푸틴과 그 일당은 러시아 말을 사용하는 러시아계 주민들인 “동포들”의 환심을 사기 위해서 노력해 왔다. 푸틴 일당은 이런 주민들이 러시아의 위대함에 기여한다고 믿는다. 그러나 정확히 그 지지층이 갈수록 러시아의 미래관을 거부하고 있다. 사실 카자흐스탄과 에스토니아처럼 러시아인들이 대규모로 집단거주하고 있는 나라들의 국민들 가운데서 오늘날 자신을 “러시아인으로 간주하는” 사람의 수가 줄고 있다. 이런 일련의 변화가 의미하는 바는 잠재적으로 심오하다. 갤럽의 지적처럼 “구소련 이후 영역”의 러시아 영향력 감소는, 중국 같은 초강대국들이 역내에서 세력을 강화하는 돌파구를 마련할 가능성이 있다. 잠재적으로 미국 역시 러시아의 이념적인 후퇴에서 이득을 볼 수 있는 입장이다. 만약 미국이 이번 기회를 이용하여 중앙아시아와 카프카스를 포용하는 보다 강력한 정책을 채택할 경우에 그렇다. 그러나 가장 큰 변화는 러시아 자체 내에서 일어나고 있다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 겪고 있는 불운한 사태가 “러시아의 위상과 신망을 심각하게 잠식하여 유럽의 마지막 제국의 황혼을 알리는 신호탄이 될지도 모르는 대중여론의 대대적인 지각변동으로” 이어질 수 있다고 갤럽은 결론짓는다. 다시 말해서 러시아 제국을 부활시키기 위한 노력을 하는 가운데 푸틴은 자국의 제국 부활 가능성을 불운 속에 결정적으로 몰아넣었는지도 모른다. 그에 대해서 러시아 대통령은 자기밖에 탓할 사람이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]