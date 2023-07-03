[WT논평] Quad is a lasting legacy of Abe (1)

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) recent passage of its new foreign relations law underscores the threat to free nations dedicated to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The new law will strengthen CCP Chairman Xi Jinping’s ability to impose “countermeasures” on actions he deems threatening to his interests, furthering Xi’s goal of establishing a CCP-centric, CCP-led order in opposition to nations who wish to preserve peace, stability and freedom.



For four years, the Trump Administration kept the Chinese communist threat at bay, principally by working with our partners in Japan, India, and Australia to revitalize the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).



At this time in history, embracing the Quad‘s model is even more important as we seek to oppose the CCP’s ambitions and maintain a truly free and open Indo-Pacific.



Multilateral entities initially founded to safeguard shared interests and secure common objectives - like the World Health Organization (WHO) or the UN Security Council - have become corrupted by nations whose goals are hostile to those of free nations.



China used its power within the WHO to cover up its responsibility for unleashing the COVID pandemic on the world. Russia occupies the UN Security Council’s presidency, despite it currently waging a war of aggression against a sovereign nation.



When nations do not share our values and oppose our interests, we cannot expect them to be restrained by multilateral agreements or institutions.



We knew that partnerships were vital, but we also knew they only worked if we joined nations that truly shared America’s common interests and values. Thus, the new Quad was born.

쿼드는 아베의 영속적인 유산이다 (1) 마이크 폼페이오(전 미 국무장관) 중국 공산당이 최근 통과시킨 새로운 대외관계법은 자유롭고 개방된 인도·태평양을 보존하는 데 헌신해온 자유국가들에 대한 위협을 강조한다. 이 새 법은 중국 공산당 총서기 시진핑이 자기 이익과 중국 공산당이 중심에서 주도하는 질서 확립이란 목표의 성공을 위협하는 것으로, 그가 생각하는 행동에 ‘대응조치’를 취하는 그의 능력을 강화할 것이다. 이 질서는 평화와 안정 및 자유의 보존을 원하는 나라들의 입장과 반대된다. 4년 동안 트럼프 행정부는 주로 우리의 협력국들인 일본, 인도, 호주와 4자 안보대화(쿼드)를 다시 활성화시키기 위해 협력함으로써 중국 공산주의자들의 위협을 저지했다. 역사의 이 시점에서 우리가 중국 공산당의 야심에 반대하고 진정으로 자유롭고 개방된 인도태평양을 유지하는 방안을 모색하기 때문에 쿼드 모델을 받아들이는 것이 더욱 중요하다. 당초에 공동의 이익을 보호하고 공통의 목적을 확보하기 위해서 창설된 세계보건기구(WHO) 혹은 유엔 안전보장이사회 같은 다자적인 국제기구들은 자유국가들의 목표에 적대적인 목표를 가진 국가들에 의해서 부패되었다. 중국은 코로나19의 세계적 대유행을 촉발시킨 자국의 책임을 은폐하기 위해 WHO 내에서 자국의 힘을 이용했다. 러시아는 현재 한 주권국가에 대한 침략전쟁을 벌이고 있음에도 불구하고 유엔 안보리의 의장국 자리를 차지하고 있다. 타국이 우리 가치관을 공유하지 않고 우리 국가이익에 반대할 때 그들이 다자간 협정이나 혹은 국제기구에 의해 제어될 것으로 기대할 수 없다. 우리는 동반자관계가 매우 중요하다는 점을 알지만 미국의 공동이익과 가치관을 진정으로 공유하는 나라들과 연합할 경우에만 이 관계가 효과를 발휘한다는 점 또한 안다. 따라서 새로운 쿼드가 탄생했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △countermeasure: 대응조치 △revitalize: 재활성화시키다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]