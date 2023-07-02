[WT논평] The World Health Organization has lost the common sense

It is becoming increasingly clear that the World Health Organization has lost the plot about health and common sense.



In a move that most people would find puzzling, at the 76th World Health Assembly at the end of May, North Korea was elected to the WHO’s executive board.



It is difficult to fathom why Kim Jong Un’s global pariah has been welcomed with open arms by an executive body that decides approaches to health care and public health policies worldwide.



In another tone-deaf diplomatic move by the WHO, its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, met with Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay on May 29 to discuss “Russia’s work to advance maternal and child health.”



Considering Russia has been bombing hospitals and maternity units in Ukraine while stealing children from their parents there, the head of the WHO praising Russia for its child-friendly health policies is beyond parody.



Mr. Tedros was elected unopposed in May last year for a second five-year term despite a string of errors under his watch. The global health agency drew widespread ridicule when has more recently been heavily criticized for kowtowing to the Chinese government.



It is widely recognized that the WHO failed miserably to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite reports of the virus escaping from China, it was not until mid-March 2020 that the WHO finally conceded that widespread community transmission was occurring and declared a pandemic.



It is surprising that the WHO appears to have no political antenna and supports some of the worst governments in the world while peddling policies contrary to public health.

세계보건기구는 상식을 잃었다 마틴 컬립(칼럼니스트) 세계보건기구가 보건 및 상식에 관한 구성을 잃은 것이 점점 더 분명해지고 있다. 5월 말 76차 세계보건기구 총회에서 대다수 사람들이 이해하지 못하는 조치를 취해 북한이 이 국제기구의 집행위원회 위원국으로 선출되었다. 세계적으로 따돌림을 받는 김정은의 나라를, 세계적인 보건의료와 공공보건 정책에 대한 접근방식을 결정하는 집행기구가 두 팔을 벌려 환영한 까닭을 헤아리기가 어렵다. 세계보건기구의 음치수준에 가까운 또 다른 외교 움직임을 통해 이 국제기구의 사무총장 테워드로스 아드하놈 거브러여수스는 “모성 보건 및 어린이 건강을 증진시키는 러시아의 작업”을 논의하기 위해서 5월29일 러시아 보건부 차관 올레그 살라가이를 만났다. 러시아가 우크라이나에서 부모들로부터 자녀들을 훔치는 한편 우크라이나의 병원과 산부인과를 폭격하고 있는 사실을 고려할 때 세계보건기구의 수장이 러시아의 어린이 친화적인 보건정책을 찬양하는 것은 형편없는 놀림감 수준을 뛰어넘는다. 테워드로스 사무총장은 그의 재임 중에 저질러진 일련의 잘못에도 불구하고 작년 5월 아무 반대 없이 5년 임기의 사무총장 직에 두 번째로 선출되었다. 이 세계적인 보건기구는 중국 정부에 굴종한다는 비판을 보다 최근에 강력하게 받았을 때 널리 조롱의 대상이 되었다. 세계보건기구가 코로나19 발생에 대처하는 데 비참하게 실패한 것으로 널리 인식되고 있다. 이 바이러스가 중국에서 탈출했다는 잇단 보고에도 불구하고 세계보건기구가 광범한 지역공동체 전염이 발생한 것을 마침내 인정하고 팬데믹을 선언한 것은 2020년 3월 중순이 지나서였다. 세계보건기구가 정치적인 감각을 갖추지 못한 것으로 보이는 가운데 공공보건과 역행하는 일련의 정책을 장려하는 한편 세계 최악의 정부들 가운데 일부를 지원하는 것은 놀라운 일이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

