The pandemic was a great excuse for many in government to accumulate more power - e.g., the ability to order certain businesses, schools, churches, etc., to shut down and for people to wear masks.



All but essential workers were ordered to stay home. Most everyone agreed that medical personnel, police, fire and other first responders were essential. But after that, who was determined to be essential often was more of a political decision than one based on some sort of objective reality.



Bars could remain open, but not churches - much of the Washington political establishment tends to be a hard-drinking but not a church-attending crowd.



The hypocrisy of those in government was never-ending. The enviros hate and demonize the fossil fuel industry, but suddenly those who drill for oil, mine coal, work in refineries, or operate local gas stations were essential.



The good people who operate our supermarkets were also expected to risk their lives. We learned that all of those non-military and non-first responders’ government workers are, in fact, not essential. Many of them still have not returned to work.



What was particularly shameful was that much of the media was in cahoots with government officials in trying to demonize any voices of dissent, no matter how credible, resulting in many unnecessary deaths, economic hardship and loss of liberty.



As mankind is hit in the future with various pandemics, the lesson should be to err on the side of liberty, allowing people to make individual choices on how to protect themselves.

봉쇄는 효과가 있는가 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 코로나의 세계적 대유행은 많은 정부 관료들이 더 많은 권력을 축적하는 아주 좋은 구실이었다. 예를 들어, 특정한 기업과 학교 및 교회 등이 문을 닫고 사람들이 마스크를 쓰라고 명령하는 능력이다. 필수적인 근로자들 이외에는 집에 머물라는 명령을 받았다. 의료진, 경찰, 소방관, 여타 최초 대응요원들이 필수적이라는 데 거의 모든 사람이 동의했다. 하지만 그다음에는 누가 필수적인지 결정하는 것은, 어떤 종류의 객관적 진실에 바탕을 두기보다는 정치적 결정에 더 가까운 경우가 흔했다. 바는 여전히 문을 열 수 있었으나 교회는 아니었다. 워싱턴 정치 기득권층의 많은 사람들은 교회에 참석하는 대중이 아니라 술을 많이 마시는 경향이 있다. 정부 사람들의 위선은 결코 끝이 없었다. 환경보호주의자들은 화석연료 산업을 증오하고 악마화하지만 석유를 시추하고 석탄을 채굴하며 정유소에서 일하거나 혹은 지역 주유소에서 근무하는 사람들이 갑자기 필수 근로인원이었다. 슈퍼마켓을 운영하는 선량한 시민들 역시 그들의 생명을 위태롭게 하는 것으로 예상되었다. 군무요원이 아니고 최초 대응요원이 아닌 정부 근로자들이 사실은 모두 필수 근로인원이 아니라는 사실을 우리는 알게 되었다. 그들 중 많은 사람은 아직도 업무에 복귀하지 않고 있다. 대다수의 언론매체가 다른 견해를 밝히는 모든 목소리를 악마화하기 위해 노력하는 작업에 정부의 공모자가 된 것은 특히 부끄러운 일이었다. 그 견해가 어느 정도 신빙성이 있느냐는 문제가 되지 않았다. 그 결과 불필요하게 많은 사람들이 죽었고 경제적 어려움을 겪었으며 자유를 상실했다. 장차 다양한 세계적 전염병의 대유행이 인류에게 닥칠 때는 지나치다 싶을 정도로 자유를 허용해야 한다는 것을 교훈으로 삼아서 사람들이 스스로 보호하는 방법을 각자 선택하도록 허용해야 할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △all but: 거의, 외에 모두 △responder: 응답자, 반응하는 사람 △refinery: 정유공장, 정제공장 △cahoot: 공모

