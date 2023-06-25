Most likely, lockdowns represent the biggest policy mistake of modern times.”



Recently, the most comprehensive study to date ― a 220-page book ― of the effect of lockdowns was published by the Institute of Economic Affairs in London.



“It demonstrates lockdowns were a failed promise. They had negligible health effects but disastrous economic, social, and political costs to society.”



We now know that as a result of lockdowns, global economic growth was stunted, public debt in most countries grew massively, inequality rose, great damage was done to children’s education, health-related quality of life was reduced, democracy was undermined, and there was a huge loss of individual freedom. So much loss and pain for so little gain.



At first glance, lockdowns seem to make sense. If a family member or friend tells you that they think they are coming down with the flu, the proper reaction is to avoid being around that person, if possible, until they recover.



An agent of the government does not have to tell us to avoid the sick person and threaten to fine us for noncompliance. Most everyone understands basic germ theory and voluntarily acts accordingly.



The researchers who authored “Did Lockdowns Work? The Verdict on Covid Restrictions” looked at 19,646 individual studies dealing with the impact of lockdowns at particular times and places and carefully analyzed the 22 studies that were the most authoritative and comparable.



As the pandemic progressed, it quickly became obvious that the people who were in the most danger were the elderly and obese, while children faced little danger.

봉쇄는 효과가 있는가 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 봉쇄는 현대의 가장 큰 정책 실수에 해당될 가능성이 지극히 농후하다.” 최근, 봉쇄의 효과에 관한 현재까지 가장 포괄적인 연구를 런던의 경제문제연구소가 220쪽짜리 책으로 발표했다. “이 연구는 봉쇄가 실패한 약속이었다는 것을 보여준다. 일련의 봉쇄는 무시해도 될 정도의 보건상 미미한 효과를 냈으나 사회가 경제, 사회, 정치 면에서 재앙적인 대가를 치르게 했다.” 봉쇄의 결과로 세계 경제가 성장의 방해를 받았고 대다수 국가들의 공공부채가 막대하게 증가했으며 불평등은 상승했고 아동 교육에 커다란 손상이 미쳤으며 보건 관련 생활의 질은 줄었고 민주주의는 약화했으며 개인의 자유 손실은 엄청났다. 너무나 적은 이득을 위해 너무나 많은 손실과 고통이 유발되었다. 언뜻 보면 봉쇄에 일리가 있는 듯하다. 만약 한 가족의 구성원이나 친구가 독감에 걸린 것으로 생각된다고 독자에게 말할 경우 적절한 대응은 그 사람이 병에서 회복될 때까지 가급적 그의 주변을 피하는 것이다. 정부의 요원이 아픈 사람을 회피하라고 우리에게 말하고 복종하지 않으면 벌금을 물리겠다고 우리를 협박할 필요가 없다. 대다수 사람들은 기본적인 세균 이론을 이해하고 있으며 그에 따라서 자발적으로 행동한다. “봉쇄는 효과가 있는가? 코로나 제한에 관한 판정”을 집필한 연구자들은 특정한 시기와 장소에 가해진 봉쇄의 충격을 다룬 개별적인 연구 1만9646건을 살펴보고 가장 권위가 있고 비교가 될 만한 22건의 연구를 세밀하게 분석했다. 코로나19의 세계적 대유행이 진행될 때 어린이들이 그다지 큰 위험에 처하지 않은 가운데 가장 큰 위험에 처한 사람들은 노인들과 비만한 사람들이란 사실이 금세 명백해졌다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △negligible: 무시해도 될 정도의 △undermine: 약화하다 △come down with∼: ∼에 걸리다

