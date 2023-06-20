[WT논평] To address the problem of plastic pollution (2)

Transporting aluminum also has a comparatively higher environmental impact. Aluminum is heavier than plastic. Aluminum cans weigh about 50% more than plastic equivalents. This means more fuel is burned every time a can is shipped, driven, or flown from a producer to a distributor. That adds up to increased fossil fuel emissions.



Does aluminum being recyclable really help? Only if it’s disposed of properly. And only about one-third of aluminum packaging in this country ends up being recycled. The rest is simply replaced with new aluminum, leading to another cycle of mining.



In fact, much aluminum is littered. There are more discarded aluminum cans littering the environment than plastic bottles.



The whole debate over bans and which material is better than the other misses the bigger point: If we recycled plastic and aluminum at higher rates, then the litter and pollution problem would go away.



The kind of plastic used in soda, juice and water bottles (plastic No. 1, or PET), as well as aluminum, are highly recyclable materials accepted in nearly every community in the country.



We just have to focus on getting these products in the recycling bin.



There are already numerous and exciting new developments on the recycling front. Just last month, researchers in Sydney discovered a new process that could biodegrade even the toughest forms of plastic.



This better approach would consist of (1) improving the rapidly developing recycling science, (2) funding a public-private messaging campaign to drive a recycling culture and (3) improving our recycling infrastructure.

플라스틱 오염 문제의 해결 (2) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 알루미늄의 수송 또한 환경에 비교적 더 큰 영향을 미친다. 알루미늄은 플라스틱보다 무겁다. 알루미늄 깡통은 동일한 플라스틱 제품보다 중량이 대략 50% 더 나간다. 이것은 깡통 한 개를 생산자로부터 유통업자에게 해상, 육상, 공중으로 운반할 때마다 더 많은 연료를 태운다는 것을 의미한다. 그것은 화석연료 이산화탄소 방출 증가에 보태진다. 알루미늄은 재활용에 실제로 도움이 되는가. 적절히 처리할 때에만 그렇다. 그리고 이 나라의 알루미늄 포장재 가운데 대략 3분의 1만이 재활용된다. 나머지는 단순히 새로운 알루미늄으로 대체되어 또 다른 채광의 주기로 이어진다. 사실 많은 알루미늄이 쓰레기로 버려진다. 버려져서 환경의 쓰레기가 된 알루미늄 깡통이 플라스틱 병보다 많다. 각종 금지 조치와 어느 물질이 다른 물질보다 나은가에 관한 전체 논쟁은 더욱 큰 요점을 놓치고 있다. 만약 우리가 플라스틱과 알루미늄을 더 높은 비율로 재활용할 경우 쓰레기와 오염 문제는 사라질 것이다. 탄산수와 주스 및 물병에 사용되는 것과 같은 종류의 플라스틱은 플라스틱 제1번 혹은 페트라고 불리는데 같은 용도의 알루미늄과 더불어 이 나라의 거의 모든 지역사회에서 받아들여지는 고도로 재활용이 가능한 물질이다. 우리는 단지 이런 제품들을 재활용 수거함에 넣는 데 초점을 맞추어야 한다. 재활용 전선에서는 여러 가지 흥미진진한 개발이 이미 이루어졌다. 바로 지난 달 시드니의 연구자들은 가장 강력한 형태의 플라스틱일지라도 자연분해시킬 수 있는 새로운 처리과정을 발견했다. 더 좋은 접근법은 다음과 방법으로 이루어질 것이다. (1)급속히 발전하는 재활용 과학을 향상시킨다. (2)재활용 문화를 촉진하기 위해 공공 및 민간의 메시지 전달운동에 자금을 지원한다. (3)우리의 재활용 인프라를 개선한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

