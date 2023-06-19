[WT논평] To address the problem of plastic pollution (1)

A United Nations-sponsored coalition met recently in Paris to address the problem of plastic pollution.



The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee for Plastics and the more than 2,000 people who were in attendance enjoyed a few days in France focused on a binding treaty for reducing plastic production.



The United States and other major manufacturing countries are not part of the group.



We have no lack of environmentalists, who want to ban or replace all plastic packaging and products with alternative materials.



Many of the domestic proposals focus on banning almost every plastic, from bags and straws to condoms. Alternatives are not suggested. And then there are the proposals for replacing plastic with aluminum. Does that sound good to you?



On the replacement idea, the sleek metallic nature of aluminum hides a dirty secret: Aluminum produces more greenhouse gas emissions than plastic, and given the down cycle applications of recycled plastic, the aluminum can doesn’t produce any significant gains in recyclability.



Aluminum is made from mining bauxite ore. It is a polluting and emission-intensive process. Every ton of aluminum mined produces a whopping 16 tons of carbon dioxide, which makes mining for a ton of aluminum worse for the environment than burning 5 tons of oil.



Bauxite mines themselves are destructive to the local environment. Bauxite dust poses health risks for people and animals that breathe it in.



Bauxite runoff infects nearby waterways, which destroys soil fertility and is harmful to aquatic life.

플라스틱 오염 문제의 해결 (1) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 유엔이 후원하는 한 연합체가 플라스틱 오염 문제를 해결하기 위해서 최근 파리에 모였다. 플라스틱 대응 정부 간 협상 위원회와 2000명 이상의 참가자들은 프랑스에서 며칠을 즐겁게 보내며 플라스틱 생산을 줄이기 위한 구속력 있는 조약에 초점을 맞추었다. 미국과 다른 주요 생산국들은 이 단체의 구성원이 아니다. 모든 플라스틱 포장재 및 제품을 금지하거나 혹은 대체 물질로 바꾸기를 원하는 환경보호주의자들은 우리 주변에 얼마든지 있다. 미국 내에서 나온 많은 제안은 봉지에서부터 빨대 및 콘돔에 이르기까지 거의 모든 플라스틱을 금지하는 데 초점을 맞추고 있다. 대안들은 제시되지 않고 있다. 그리고 다음에는 플라스틱을 알루미늄으로 바꾸자는 제안들이 나오고 있다. 독자는 그것이 좋은 것 같은가. 바꾼다는 발상 면에서, 알루미늄의 매끈한 금속성은 더러운 비밀을 감추고 있다. 알루미늄은 플라스틱보다 온실가스를 더 많이 생산하여 방출한다. 그리고 재활용된 플라스틱의 하강 주기 응용에 비추어 볼 때 알루미늄 깡통은 재활용 면에서 두드러진 이점이 전혀 없다. 알루미늄은 광산에서 채굴하는 보크사이트 광석으로 만든다. 알루미늄 생산은 오염과 집약적인 이산화탄소 방출의 과정이다. 채광된 모든 알루미늄 1t당 엄청나게 많은 16t의 이산화탄소가 생산된다. 이는 1t의 알루미늄 채광이 환경에 미치는 영향이 5t의 석유를 태우는 것보다 더 나쁘다는 것을 의미한다. 보크사이트 채광 자체는 지역 환경에 파괴적인 영향을 미친다. 보크사이트 먼지는 흡입하는 사람들과 동물들의 건강을 위협하는 요인이 된다. 보크사이트 광산에서 땅 위로 유출되는 물은 인근의 수로를 오염시켜 토양의 생산력을 파괴하고 어류에게 해롭다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △coalition: 연합체 △sound good: 좋은 것 같다 △infect: 오염시키다 △runoff: 땅 위를 흐르는 물 △whopping: 엄청나게 큰

