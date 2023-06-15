[KC-News from SEOUL] BTS's confidence to say, "We did everything we could"

Editor's Note: Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, is now recognized as a mecca for K-pop as it is home to BTS and its HYBE. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS's debut, The Segye Times is launching [KCNews from SEOUL]. and our reporter Kim Heewon reminisces about her memories from six years ago and introduces readers to the ‘heart of BTS’ that she hopes will remain the same in the future.

"Nuna (sister in Korean), what can we do to become famous?"

In the summer of 2017, I was working as a cultural reporter. While meeting with broadcasting industry officials and discussing broadcasters, the story of BTS, which had just begun to create a global sensation, came up.

I spoke first. "When I first saw BTS at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) at the end of 2015, while covering K-pop, they were in the middle of the stage order and didn't have a distinct presence. I wondered how they became so successful a year later."

The insider replied, "A few years ago, I met BTS after their performance at an event and praised their 'hard work.' The leader, RM, asked me very seriously, 'Nuna, what can we do to become famous?'"

She laughed, saying, "BTS has become such a global idol that they don't even need to talk to me anymore," and then added, "I think they are not like any other successful idols. They were very determined to make themselves known and doing hard to overcome the challenges of being from a small agency," she recalled.

Until then, I didn't know much about BTS, but I remembered them through the words of that broadcasting industry official. Since then, BTS has achieved even greater success, eventually becoming an unstoppable global sensation.

Many people wondered about the source of their incredible success. Numerous articles analyzed the secrets of their achievements. Many media outlets pointed to active communication with fans through social media as a key factor in BTS's success.

BTS, at that time, belonging to a small agency (Big Hit Entertainment), which wasn't making significant progress at the time, faced difficulties in making frequent appearances on music and entertainment programs, unlike idols from the three major agencies. So, they chose to utilize social media platforms.

BTS began promoting the group by opening a Twitter account in 2011, ahead of their debut in 2013. Since 2015, they have hosted their own content, "Run BTS," on their YouTube channel.

They empathized with the concerns of the younger generation and comforted them by promoting themselves through social media. They also showed interest in social and global issues, spreading positive influence. As international fans responded to their uplifting messages, their following grew rapidly. BTS's social media communication became the starting point not only for BTS but also for Korean content to gain worldwide popularity.

As a result, the analysis that the secret to BTS's success is "SNS promotion" has become widely accepted. However, BTS itself does not fully agree that social media becomes the defining keyword for their success.

BTS has been repeatedly asked, "What's the secret to your success?" and "Did you succeed thanks to social media?" In response, member Suga said, "It is true that communication played a significant role," adding, "I believe I did everything I could to let people know about us at the time." He said, "I worked hard on everything including those that were criticized by others saying 'Why do you even do such things?"

The point is not that I solely worked hard on social media, but that I tried everything I could. "I did everything I could" is something I can't say unless I give my best effort.

RM also commented on social media, saying, "People only pay attention to our strong communication on social media, but I think the secret to our success is 'truth and skill'," adding, "Music and performance are the most important aspects, and communication methods that convey our sincerity and messages were added to that."

BTS's flawless performances have left a lasting impression on the world, with sincerity permeating through their emotions.

This is how ARMY (BTS fandom), the world's largest fanbase, came to be. On their 10th anniversary on the 13th, BTS also expressed their emotions and gratitude to fans through their official social media accounts. They also released a gift package, including live videos for fans. Their persistence comes from the heart. Will we still be able to see BTS in 2033, even if what is shown may change somewhat.

