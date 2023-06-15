[KC-News from SEOUL] K-Pop Music Festival in Warsaw!

The Korea Management Federation (KMF) announced on the 14th that they will be hosting the '2023 K-Pop Nation X Korea Music Festival' on September 23rd at the PGE Narodowy (PGE National Stadium) in Warsaw, Poland, with an audience capacity of 50,000.

This will be the first stadium-sized K-Pop concert held in a Eastern European country, featuring eight top-tier K-Pop groups from South Korea. The lineup of performers will be announced at a later date.

According to KMF, they explained the reasons for organizing the event, stating, "With the rapid increase in overseas K-Pop performances after the pandemic, there has also been a rise in issues such as events focused on one-time revenue generation, poor management, and low-quality fan services." They emphasized the need to improve the quality of concerts for the long-term growth of K-Pop. Additionally, they mentioned the necessity of introducing K-Pop to various regions, including Eastern Europe, stating, "There is a need for more opportunities to promote K-Pop in many regions," and added, "Starting with this concert in Poland, we are planning to regularize concerts in Europe and overseas, and develop various programs to support domestic rookie artists' international debuts."

