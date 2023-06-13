[WT논평] Two issues will define the coming era (2)

We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green, and open development for all,” Mr. Xi told the U.N. General Assembly with a straight face, even though 40% of China’s energy investments through the Belt and Road Initiative are in coal, and 72% of all new coal plants around the world rely on Chinese funding.



China produces more carbon dioxide emissions than any other nation - over a quarter of total global emissions - and more than double what the U.S. generates.



China’s counterfactual climate posturing is only possible because Western nations, especially America, do not acknowledge the importance of fighting climate change or offer any notable policy proposal.



Beijing should not be in a position to land blows against the U.S. by criticizing its ‘negative stance’ and ‘poor track record’ on climate change. Yet here we are.



When the Chinese government engaged in hollow virtue-signalling over the environment, America’s response should not have been to slip further into denialism.



Instead, America should have seized the opportunity to place the U.S. at the forefront of environmental innovation. That way, America would have beaten China.



When it comes to the environment, there are no second chances. De-Sinofication - disentangling Western polities and economies from China - is shaping up to be the most important foreign policy project of the century.



When it comes to climate change, the way to do that is not to stoop to Beijing’s level and undo years of progress. Instead, the West must call out China’s failures and set an example for the rest of the world by implementing a positive, pro-growth environmental vision.

미래 시대를 결정할 두 가지 문제 (2) 크리스토퍼 바나드(미국 보존연맹 국가정책 국장) 일대일로 계획을 통한 중국의 에너지 투자 중 40%가 석탄이며 전 세계의 모든 신규 석탄발전소의 72%가 중국의 자금 지원에 의존하고 있음에도 불구하고 시진핑은 유엔총회에서 “우리는 모두를 위한 창의적이고 조직화한 친환경적이고 개방적인 개발을 추구할 것을 모든 나라에 촉구한다”고 정색을 하고 말했다. 중국은 세계 제1의 이산화탄소 배출국이며 그 양은 세계 전체 배출량의 4분의 1을 넘으며 미국이 생성하는 분량의 두 배다. 중국이 기후에 대해 사실과 어긋나는 가식적인 자세를 취하는 것은 오로지 서방 국가들, 특히 미국이 기후변화와 싸우는 것의 중요성을 인정하지 않거나 혹은 그에 대한 주목할 만한 정책 제안을 하지 않기 때문에 가능하다. 베이징은 기후변화에 대한 미국의 ‘부정적인 자세’와 ‘빈약한 실적’을 비판함으로써 미국에 타격을 가할 입장이 아니다. 그런데도 사정은 이렇다. 중국 정부가 환경과 관련하여 공허한 미덕을 자랑하는 데 열중하고 있을 때 미국은 거부하는 태도의 강화로 대응해서는 안 됐다. 대신 미국은 자국을 환경 기술혁신의 최전선에 위치시킬 기회를 잡아야 했다. 그런 방법으로 미국은 중국을 이겼을 것이다. 환경의 경우에는 두 번째 기회가 없다. 서방 각국의 정부와 경제를 중국에서 분리하는 탈중국화가 이번 세기의 가장 중요한 외교정책으로 되어가고 있다. 기후변화의 경우 그것을 하는 방법은 베이징의 수준으로 굽히고 과거 여러 해에 걸친 진전을 무효로 만드는 것이 아니다. 대신 서방은 베이징의 각종 실패를 큰소리로 지적하고 긍정적이고 성장친화적인 환경의 미래상을 실현함으로써 여타 세계에 모범을 보여야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △counterfactual: 반사실적 △posture: 가식적으로 행동하다, 자세 △land a blow: 타격을 가하다 △virtue-signalling: 미덕 과시 △disentangle: (매듭을)풀다

