[WT논평] Recommendations for the future of NATO

There have been many recommendations for the future of NATO. Since 2006, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar has recommended that NATO be open to membership by Australia, Japan and Israel because those nations share NATO’s values.



There are two big problems with the plan Aznar recommend. First is the provocative effect that such expansion of NATO would have on Russia and China. Second is the fact that the NATO member nations, having spent little on their own defense for decades, are too weak to meet their obligations to the current alliance, much less to a larger one.



The accession of Australia and Japan would promise that were China to attack its Pacific neighbors, all of NATO would respond militarily. Israel’s accession to NATO would either enrage its Arab neighbors or, fearing Iran, make them want to join.



The further expansion of NATO raises the question of what value the alliance could be to prospective members. The answer, sadly, is that most NATO members are not capable of defending themselves, let alone other nations.



Why would Japan, Australia or Israel - or any other nation - want to join an alliance that couldn’t come to their defense? Judging by China’s recent maneuvering, why would any nation want to join?



Instead of making an already weak NATO a global alliance, we should be pursuing regional alliances with nations that are prepared to defend themselves.



Regional alliances would be in a far better position to defend their own territory - with U.S. assistance - than NATO can. Regional alliances beginning with our Pacific allies are the best way to meet the anticipated threats.

나토의 미래에 대한 권고 제드 배빈(외교문제 칼럼니스트) 나토의 미래에 대한 다수의 권고가 존재한다. 2006년부터 호세 마리아 아스나르 전 스페인 총리는 나토의 회원국 지위를 호주와 일본 및 이스라엘에 개방할 것을 권고해 왔다. 왜냐하면 그런 나라들은 나토의 가치관을 공유하기 때문이다. 아스나르가 권고하는 계획에는 두 가지 큰 문제가 있다. 첫째는 나토의 그런 확장이 러시아와 중국에 미치게 되는 도발적인 영향이다. 둘째는 지난 수십년 동안 자기네 국방에 비용지출을 거의 안 한 나토 회원국들은 너무나 허약하여 확장된 동맹체제의 각종 의무는커녕 현재 동맹의 의무도 다하지 못하고 있다. 호주와 일본의 나토 가입은, 만약 중국이 태평양의 이웃 나라들을 공격할 경우 모든 나토 국가들이 군사적으로 대응하는 것을 약속하게 된다. 이스라엘의 나토 가입은 이웃 아랍국가들의 분노를 사거나 혹은 그들이 이란을 두려워한 나머지 나토 가입을 원하도록 만들 것이다. 나토의 추가 확장은, 장래 회원국들에게 나토가 어떤 가치를 발휘할 수 있는가 하는 의문을 불러일으킨다. 불행하게도 그 대답은 대다수 나토 회원국들이 다른 국가들은 말할 것도 없고 자기 자신을 지킬 능력도 없다는 점이다. 자기네를 지켜주러 올 수가 없는 동맹에 일본과 호주 및 이스라엘과 혹은 다른 어떤 나라가 왜 가입을 원하겠는가. 중국의 최근 움직임으로 판단할 때 과연 어떤 나라가 무슨 이유로 가입을 원하겠는가. 이미 허약한 나토를 전 세계적인 동맹으로 만드는 대신 우리는 자국을 방어할 준비태세가 되어 있는 나라들과 지역 동맹 구성을 추구해야 한다. 지역 동맹은 역내 국가들이 미국 도움 아래, 자국 방어에 나토가 할 수 있는 것보다 훨씬 유리한 입지에 서게 된다. 우리의 태평양 동맹국들과 시작하는 지역 동맹은 예상되는 각종 위협에 대처하는 최선의 길이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

