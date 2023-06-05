[WT논평] The state of global democracy (2)

Within this coalition are both left-wingers and right-wingers ? a horseshoe bent to run along parallel lines.



The leftists believe America is so fundamentally flawed, socially unjust and systemically racist that it has no business passing judgment on Chinese, Russian, Iranian, Cuban, Venezuelan and other despots.



The rightists believe America can and should become a fortress, ignoring conflicts in far-off lands about which we know nothing.



George Soros, a leftist billionaire, joined forces with Charles Koch, a rightist billionaire, to found the Quincy Institute, which champions neo-isolationism and therefore promotes appeasement of the regimes ruling China, Russia and Iran.



The top dogs in many American and European corporations, Hollywood film studios and sports franchises also defend ? and perhaps kowtow to ? Mr. Xi and his CCP.



So, what policy does the EIU propose the Free World adopt in response to the rise of authoritarianism? It recommends that the “U.S. and its Western allies should focus their energies on rejuvenating their political systems so that they can provide a desirable alternative model to that of China.”



“Far better that the U.S. and the world’s democracies demonstrate the advantages of their system of government by re-democratizing their politics, rather than by trying to isolate or contain China.”



Reagan famously said: “Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation.” What he’d say about the current generation’s defense of freedom we can only imagine.

세계 민주주의의 상태 (2) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 이 연합세력의 내부에는 좌파와 우파 세력이 둘 다 존재하여 말편자처럼 휘어진 평행선을 달리고 있다. 좌파는 미국이 근본적인 결함을 가지고 있고 사회적으로 불공정하며 조직적으로 인종차별적이어서 중국, 러시아, 이란, 쿠바, 베네수엘라 및 여타 독재자들에게 판결을 내릴 권리가 없다고 믿는다. 우파는 미국이, 우리가 아무것도 모르는 여러 먼 땅의 분쟁을 무시하는 가운데 요새가 될 수 있고 또 될 필요가 있다고 믿는다. 좌파 억만장자인 조지 소로스는 우파 억만장자인 찰스 코치와 세력을 합쳐서 퀸시 연구소를 설립했다. 이 연구소는 신고립주의를 옹호하며 따라서 중국과 러시아 및 이란을 지배하는 정권들에 대한 유화정책을 장려한다. 미국과 유럽의 다수 기업들과 할리우드의 영화 제작사들 및 스포츠의 독점 사업권을 쥔 단체들 또한 시진핑과 그의 중국공산당을 옹호하고 어쩌면 굴복하고 있다. 그래서 EIU는 독재주의의 대두에 대응하여 자유세계가 어떤 정책을 채택하도록 제안하고 있는가. EIU는 이렇게 권고한다. “미국과 서방세계의 동맹국들은 자기네 정치체제의 활력회복에 에너지를 집중하여 중국 모델에 대한 바람직한 대체 모델을 제공할 수 있다.” “미국과 세계의 민주국가들이 중국을 고립시키거나 혹은 봉쇄하기 위해 노력하기보다는 자기네 정치를 다시 민주화함으로써 자기네 정부 체제의 각종 이점을 과시하는 것이 훨씬 좋다.” 레이건은 이런 유명한 말을 했다. “자유는 연약한 것이며 멸종까지 결코 한 세대도 안 남았다. 각 세대가 항상 자유를 위해 투쟁하여 지켜야 한다.” 현재 세대의 자유 수호에 대해 그가 무슨 말을 할 것인지 우리는 상상만 할 수 있을 뿐이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △coalition: 연합체 △horseshoe bent: 말의 편자처럼 휘어진 △have no business ∼ing: ∼할 권리가 없다 △pass judgment on∼: ∼에 대한 판결을 내리다 △champion: 옹호하다 △top dog: 승자, 우세한 쪽 △rejuvenate:회춘시키다, 활기를 되찾게 하다

