[WT논평] The state of global democracy (1)

The Economist Intelligence Unit, the respected research and analysis division of The Economist, reports that the state of global democracy fell to a record low in 2021, with only 6.4% of the world’s population living in a “full democracy” and more than 33% living under authoritarian rule. That includes the 1.4 billion Chinese people.



Those figures don’t shock me. What does: the EIU’s contention that the “real challenge for the West may not be to prevent China from one day becoming the dominant global power, but to manage that process in such a way as to avoid war and preserve democracy and the best of the Western enlightenment legacy.”



The EIU is untroubled by the prospect of the Chinese Communist Party replacing the United States as “the dominant global power.” The EIU advises that if we “manage that process” well, a few democratic societies and Western values may survive.



The EIU is not sure whether the triumph of authoritarianism over democracy should be regarded as bad or good.



“If China’s ascendancy were to result in the spread of authoritarian rule and a rollback of democracy globally, would this bring about an improvement or otherwise in the lives of millions of ordinary people?” the report wonders.



“Equally, we may ask to what extent the world’s democracies are succeeding in meeting these aspirations for a better life for all.”



The EIU is no outlier. Au contraire, it reflects the views of a broad swath of British, European and even American elite opinion.



Members of this “coalition of the unwilling” do not intend to exert themselves to defend what Mr. Reagan termed “the infrastructure of democracy” ― the institutions, values that guarantee the rule of law.

세계 민주주의의 상태 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 영국 이코노미스트의 존중받는 연구 분석 부서인 이코노미스트 정보 유닛(EIU)은 세계 민주주의의 상태가 2021년에 기록적으로 낮아져 “온전한 민주주의” 속에 사는 인구는 6.4%에 불과하고 14억 중국인들이 포함된 33% 이상은 독재 통치 아래 산다고 보고한다. 필자는 그런 수치에 충격받지 않는다. 다음과 같은 EIU의 주장에 충격을 받는다. “서방 세계의 진정한 과제는 중국이 언젠가 세계를 지배하는 강대국이 되는 것을 막는 게 아니라 전쟁을 피하고 민주주의 및 서방 계몽주의 시대 유산의 가장 좋은 것을 보존하는 방식으로 중국의 세계 제패 과정을 관리하는 것일지도 모른다.” EIU는 중국 공산당이 미국을 대신하여 “세계를 지배하는 강대국”이 될 전망에 대해 고민하지 않는다. EIU는 만약 우리가 “그 과정의 관리”를 잘할 경우 소수의 민주적인 사회와 서방의 가치관이 생존할 가능성이 있다고 조언한다. EIU는 독재가 민주주의에 승리하는 것을 나쁘게 혹은 좋게 간주할 필요가 있는지 여부를 확신하지 못한다. 보고서는 이런 의문을 제기한다. “만약 중국의 상승이 세계적으로 독재를 확산시키고 민주주의를 후퇴시키는 결과를 초래할 경우 이런 상황이 수많은 일반 사람들의 생활을 향상할까 아니면 그 반대일까.” “마찬가지로 우리는 만인의 생활 향상에 대한 이런 염원을 충족하는 데 세계의 민주국가들이 어느 정도 성공하고 있는가 물어야 할지도 모른다.” EIU는 문외한이 아니다. 반대로 EIU는 영국, 유럽 심지어 미국 엘리트 계층의 견해를 광범하게 반영한다. 이 “뜻이 없는 사람들의 연합” 구성원들에게는 레이건이 “민주주의의 인프라”라고 일컬은 것 즉 법의 통치를 보장하는 제도와 가치관을 방어하기 위해서 노력하겠다는 의지가 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]