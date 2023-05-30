[WT논평] A cold war with China (2)

The World Trade Organization has proved inadequate in settling disputes, and President Biden’s industrial policies for semiconductors, electric vehicles and batteries, and green energy pose a direct challenge.



Despite having accomplished leadership or at least parity in manufacturing process technologies, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, solar panels, EVs and batteries, China is still scaling up industrial espionage and weaponizing its patent courts to directly appropriate the technology of Western companies.



The United States ? together with the Netherlands and Japan ? is severely curtailing exports to China of machinery used to make leading-edge semiconductors, and the United States is seeking to orchestrate other export sanctions. The Biden administration is tightening limits on U.S. investment in China.



In sum, China and the United States are withdrawing into a technological competition that is both self-justifying and destabilizing. In varying measures across industries, two separate research and development and supply chains will emerge for computer hardware, critical components and software, artificial intelligence, green industries and critical raw materials.



And those will find expression in the Chinese and U.S. conventional arms competition. The United States is handicapped in several dimensions.



By early in the next decade, China will have a larger economy as measured by gross domestic product and is capable of increasing its military spending 7% each year against 1% domestic inflation. The U.S. military budget is not keeping pace with inflation.



But the emerging stalemate of the Ukrainian conflict drains U.S. resources that could be used to build American forces more rapidly in Asia.

중국과의 냉전 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 세계무역기구는 분쟁 해결에 불충분하다는 사실을 입증했고 바이든 대통령의 반도체, 전기차량, 배터리 및 녹색 에너지 관련 산업정책은 직접적인 도전과제를 제기한다. 제조 공정 기술과 반도체 및 인공지능과 태양 전지판 및 전기차량과 배터리 분야에서 선도적 지위나 최소한 동등한 지위를 달성했음에도 불구하고 중국은 여전히 산업 스파이 활동을 한층 강화하고 서방 회사들의 기술을 직접적으로 불법도용하기 위해 자국의 특허법원을 무기화하고 있다. 네덜란드 및 일본과 더불어 미국은 첨단 반도체 생산에 사용되는 기계의 대중국 수출을 엄격하게 축소하고 있다. 또한 미국은 다른 수출 제재조치의 조직을 모색 중이다. 바이든 행정부는 미국의 중국 내 투자 제한을 강화하고 있다. 요약하자면 중국과 미국은 자기 합리화와 불안정 둘 다 초래하는 기술 경쟁 속으로 후퇴하고 있는 중이다. 산업 전반에 걸쳐서 다양한 정도로 별도의 두 가지 연구 및 개발과 공급망이 컴퓨터 하드웨어, 중요한 부품 및 소프트웨어, 인공지능, 녹색산업 및 중요한 원자재 분야에 나타날 것이다. 그리고 그런 것들은 중국 및 미국의 재래식 무기경쟁에서 표출될 것이다. 미국은 몇 가지 차원에서 불리한 조건을 안고 있다. 다음 10년의 초기 단계에서 중국은 국내총생산으로 측정된 경제의 규모가 더욱 커지고 매년 1%의 국내 인플레를 무릅쓰고 7%의 군사비 지출을 늘릴 수가 있을 것이다. 미국의 군사예산은 인플레를 따라가지 못하고 있다. 그러나 우크라이나 전쟁에서 나타나고 있는 교착상태가, 아시아의 미군 증강 촉진에 사용될 수 있는 미국의 자원을 고갈시키고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △settle: 해결하다 △parity: 동등함 △scale up: 늘리다, 확대하다

