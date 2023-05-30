러, 키이우 드론 공습… 우크라 “40대 이상 격추”

This photograph taken on May 28, 2023, in Kyiv, shows the explosion of a drone after it was shot down during a massive Russian drones strike mainly targetting the Ukrainian capital. Russia carried out the "most important" drone attack on Kyiv in the night of May 27, since the start of the invasion, military authorities said. "In total a record number of explosive drones launched were counted: 54!" Ukraine's air force said in a Telegram post. Forty of the drones targeted the capital, killing two people and wounding three. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)/2023-05-28 16:50:15/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 러시아 드론이 28일(현지시간) 키이우 상공에서 우크라이나군의 방공 무기에 타격당해 폭발하고 있다. 전날부터 우크라이나 수도 건립 기념일인 ‘키이우의 날’인 이날까지 러시아는 개전 이후 최대 규모인 59대의 드론을 활용한 공격을 감행했고, 우크라이나군은 이 중 40대 이상을 격추했으나 일부 잔해가 건물에 떨어지면서 도심 곳곳에서 화재가 발생했다. <연합> 키이우=AFP연합뉴스 [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]