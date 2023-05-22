[WT논평] Eliminating North Korean cybercrime (1)

As you might expect, South Korea pays extremely careful attention to Kim Jong Un and the North Korean dictatorship. Their common understanding of the Korean language and culture makes them the preeminent analysts of Pyongyang.



Based on their briefings, two large but vital projects became obvious.



First, there is an enormous cyber theft hole in the sanctions levied against North Korea. This is providing an astonishing amount of money to the Kim dictatorship to finance its missile and nuclear weapons programs.



Second, the recent North Korean missile firings have put renewed emphasis on analyzing the country’s non-nuclear ballistic threat to the Republic of Korea.



We were told North Korea is earning an estimated $1.2 billion a year through cybercrime. This is an enormous funding source for Mr. Kim’s military research and development program.



There should be an all-out effort by the combined U.S., South Korean and Japanese intelligence services to lock down North Korea’s ability to steal on the internet.



If Mr. Kim can count on more than $1 billion a year in theft, the effect of other sanctions is dramatically weakened. Closing this loophole is vital to slowing down the North Korean military program.



The scale of the North Korean missile program is growing and involves conventional as well as nuclear weapons.



As Time magazine reported on April 12, North Korea completed a record 68 missile tests in 2022, “and there are no signs that the country plans to let up.”



The magazine reported that in early April, North Korea shot an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea, which separates the Korean Peninsula from Japan. It was the 12th missile test this year.

북한 사이버범죄의 제거 (1) 뉴트 깅리치(전 미 하원의장) 예상되는 바와 같이 한국은 김정은과 북한 독재체제에 극도로 세심한 주의를 기울이고 있다. 한국어와 문화에 대한 공통적인 이해로 인해서 한국은 평양을 분석하는 데 탁월하다. 한국의 간략한 설명에 바탕을 둔 2가지 중대한 계획이 분명해진다. 첫째, 북한에 부과된 일련의 제재조치에는 엄청나게 큰 사이버 절도의 구멍이 존재한다. 사이버 절도는 김정은 독재체제의 미사일 및 핵무기 계획 자금조달에 경악할 만한 규모의 돈을 공급하고 있다. 둘째, 최근 북한의 잇따른 미사일 발사는, 북한의 비핵 탄도미사일이 한국에 가하는 위협의 분석을 새롭게 강조하고 있다. 북한이 1년에 사이버 범죄로 벌어들이는 돈이 12억달러로 추산된다는 말을 우리는 들었다. 이것은 김정은의 군사연구 및 개발 계획에 엄청난 자금을 공급하는 원천이다. 미국과 한국 및 일본의 정보기관들은, 북한이 인터넷에서 훔치는 능력을 봉쇄하기 위해서 전면적인 합동 노력을 기울여야 한다. 만약 김정은이 1년 동안 훔치는 돈 10억달러 이상에 의존할 수 있을 경우 다른 여러 제재의 효과는 급격히 약화한다. 이 구멍을 메우는 것은 북한의 군사계획을 늦추는 데 매우 중요하다. 북한 미사일 계획의 규모는 커지고 있으며 핵무기는 물론이고 재래식 무기 또한 포함되고 있다. 타임 잡지가 4월12일 보도한 바와 같이 북한은 2022년에 기록적인 68차례 미사일 발사실험을 완료했고 “북한이 발사실험 계획을 줄일 조짐은 보이지 않는다.” 한반도와 일본을 갈라놓는 동해 쪽으로 북한이 4월 초에 대륙간탄도미사일 한 발을 발사했다고 타임 잡지는 보도했다. 그것은 올해 들어 12번째 미사일 발사실험이었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △theft hole: 훔치는 구멍 △levy: 부과하다 △loophole: (빠져나갈) 구멍 △lock down: 출입통제, 폐쇄 △let up: 약해지다, 느슨해지다

