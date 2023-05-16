[WT논평] Nails in the coffin of globalization (3)

China offers its autocratic market-socialism as an alternative to democracy and has no more place in the WTO than Russia or North Korea, which thankfully is not a member.



Especially in semiconductors and electric vehicles, the United States and EU are fashioning counter initiatives to Chinese industrial policy-aggression, but this hardly means the end of globalization.



President Barack Obama championed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) to foster trade among like-minded nations, but Mr. Trump?and now President Joe Biden, want no part in it.



Unfortunately, Mr. Biden’s policies are hostage to progressive intellectuals and organized labor who see free-markets and free trade as the devil’s workshop.



They fashion those as harmful to the interests of minorities, women and whatever other oppressed groups the executive class of the progressive left can dupe to secure political leverage.



Mr. Biden initiated an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which permits countries to individually op into arrangements on trade, supply chains, the green transition and anti-corruption. U.S. offers little in the way of additional market access.



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen touts friend shoring among likeminded nations to secure supply chains against disruption but again, offers few carrots to inspire cooperation.



China has created its own Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It has applied to join the TPP though it would unlikely accomplish membership if the United States rejoined.



America has a choice-it can lead globalization by reembracing free trade through the TPP, or leave the door open for China and its antidemocratic values.

세계화의 관에 박은 못(3) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 자기네 독재적인 시장-사회주의를 민주주의의 대안으로 제시하는 중국은, 다행히도 회원이 아닌 북한이나 혹은 러시아만큼이나 세계무역기구 안에서 설 자리가 없다. 특히 반도체와 전기차량 분야에서 미국과 유럽연합은 중국의 산업적인 정책-침공에 대한 일련의 대응계획을 만들고 있으나 이것은 세계화의 종말을 의미하는 것과는 거리가 멀다. 버락 오바마 대통령은 같은 마음을 가진 국가들의 무역을 육성하기 위해서 환태평양경제동반자협정을 옹호했으나 트럼프와 지금의 조 바이든 대통령은 거기에 들어가기를 원하지 않는다. 불행히도 바이든의 정책은, 자유시장과 자유무역을 악마의 작업장으로 생각하는 진보 지식인들 및 노동조합의 인질로 잡혀 있다. 그들은, 진보 좌파의 지도자 계급이 정치적 영향력 확보를 위해 속일 수 있는 소수계층들과 여성들 및 다른 모든 억압받는 집단들의 이익에 자유시장과 자유무역이 해로운 것처럼 꾸민다. 바이든은 인도태평양경제기구를 주도했는데 이는 국가들이 개별적으로 무역, 공급망, 녹색이행, 반부패 분야에 선택적으로 합의하는 것을 허용한다. 미국은 추가적인 시장 접근 면에서 제공하는 것이 별로 없다. 재닛 옐런 미 재무장관은 마음이 같은 나라들 사이에서 공급망이 붕괴되지 않도록 보장하기 위해서 우방국가에 공급망을 구축하는 것을 장려하지만 또다시 협력 고취를 위한 당근을 별로 내놓지 않는다. 중국은 자체적으로 역내 포괄적경제동반자협정을 창설했다. 중국은 환태평양경제동반자협정에 가입을 신청했으나, 미국이 재가입할 경우 회원가입 달성이 어려울 것이다. 미국은 환태평양경제동반자협정을 통해 자유무역을 다시 포용함으로써 세계화를 이끌 수 있거나 아니면 중국 및 중국의 반민주적 가치관에 문을 열어주든가 선택해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]