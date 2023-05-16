[WT논평] Nails in the coffin of globalization (2)

In the early 1950s, Germany and Japan were only admitted after democracy and market economies were reestablished. Western governments had issues with the Japanese industrial policies until its breakneck growth hit the wall in the 1990s, but it was never perceived as a threat to the western democratic order.



In contrast, Russia and China were admitted into the WTO after the Cold War under the false premise that trade would help establish democracy, and these rogue states have exploited the bounty to attack democracy.



Moscow found vast markets for oil, natural gas, nonferrous metals and agricultural products. Russian President Vladimir Putin jailed dissenters, enriched oligarchs and invested in a large army and military technology and cyber tools to undermine western elections, and subverted U.S. efforts to stabilize the Middle East.



Former iron curtain states of Eastern Europe enjoying political and economic freedom and prospering within the EU pose a threat by example to Putin’s repressive kleptocracy. His response is to oppose further expansion of the EU and NATO and invade Georgia, the Crimea and now Ukraine.



China has exploited the letter and spirit of WTO rules with huge state subsidies, technology theft and opaque market-access barriers and the deft subversion of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism. It aspires to global dominance in semiconductors, 5G wireless, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.



Meanwhile, Beijing underinvests in public health and rural development, squanders wealth with an internal security system and to persecute Muslims in Xinjiang. It is building the world’s largest Navy to intimidate neighbors in the Western Pacific, project power globally and take Taiwan by force.

세계화의 관에 박은 못(2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 1950년대 초에 독일과 일본은 민주주의 및 시장 경제가 재확립된 뒤에야 받아들여졌다. 위험할 정도로 빠르게 성장한 일본의 경제가 1990년대에 한계에 부딪힐 때까지 서방 정부들은 일본의 산업정책을 문제 삼았으나 일본을 서방 민주주의 질서에 대한 위협으로 간주한 적은 없었다. 그에 반해 러시아와 중국은 무역이 민주주의 확립을 도울 것이라는 거짓 전제 아래 냉전 후 받아들여졌으며 이 불량국가들은 민주주의를 공격하는 데 이런 관대한 처사를 악용해 왔다. 모스크바는 석유, 천연가스, 비철금속, 농산물의 방대한 시장을 발견했다. 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령은 반체제 인사들을 감옥에 집어넣고 올리가르히들을 부유하게 만들었으며 서방의 선거를 약화시키기 위한 사이버 도구와 대규모 군대 및 군사기술에 투자를 했고 중동을 안정시키려는 미국의 노력을 뒤엎었다. 동유럽의 과거 철의 장막 국가들은 유럽연합 안에서 정치 및 경제의 자유와 번영을 누렸는데 이는 직접적인 본보기가 되어 푸틴의 압제적인 도둑정치에 대한 위협을 제기했다. 그의 대응은 유럽연합과 북대서양조약기구의 추가 확장에 반대하고 조지아와 크림 및 지금은 우크라이나를 침공하는 것이다. 중국은 각종 거대한 정부 보조금과 기술 훔치기 및 시장접근을 막는 불투명한 장벽과 세계무역기구의 분쟁 타결 장치를 재빠르게 뒤집는 행위를 통해 세계무역기구 규칙의 형식 및 내용을 악용했다. 중국은 반도체, 5G 무선기술, 전기차량, 인공지능 분야에서 세계를 지배하기를 갈망한다. 한편 베이징은 공공보건과 농촌 개발에 과소 투자를 하고 국내 보안체제와 신장의 무슬림 박해를 위해 부를 탕진한다. 중국은 서태평양에서 이웃나라들에 겁을 주고 군사력을 세계적으로 과시하며 대만을 무력으로 점령하기 위해서 세계 최대의 해군을 건설하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △have issues with-: -와 불화하다 △breakneck: 위험할 정도로 빠른 △hit the wall: 한계에 부딪히다 △bounty: 너그러움 △undermine: 기반을 약화시키다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]