[WT논평] Our country is in a cultural crisis

Our country is in a cultural crisis, and the rest of the world is soon to follow. Not because the world is changing, but because the left has been playing the long game and playing it well.



They’ve spent years’ worth of time and our own tax dollars to promote their radical agenda on the international stage through organizations such as the United Nations, Organization of American States, UNICEF, WHO and more.



As Americans, and conservatives especially, we tend to not pay too much attention to the work that the United Nations or other international bodies are doing. We assume that these organizations are caring for those in need, providing health care, education and food to people worldwide, but this is only partly true.



We forget that these organizations operate as a political forum through which public policy is then created. It is precisely because they are political forums that progressive groups strategically have been advocating for their agenda within them for many years. These progressive groups recognize the reach and impact their agenda can have on many nations at once.



UNICEF, a United Nations’ agency whose mission is to advocate for the protection of children’s rights, in its most recent report, stated, “There is no consensus on the degree to which pornography is harmful to children.”



The World Health Organization (WHO) published its standards for sexuality education in Europe. As part of its standards, it recommended giving information to babies from 0-5 years old on the “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s body, early childhood masturbation.”



If we surrender the culture battle globally, it is only a matter of time until it is surrendered here in America.

우리나라는 문화 위기에 처해 있다 네이디 카시야스(칼럼니스트) 우리나라는 문화 위기에 처해 있으며 나머지 세계는 오래지 않아 뒤따를 것이다. 세계가 변하고 있기 때문이 아니라 좌파가 오랜 기간 일을 벌여 왔고 그 일을 잘 하고 있기 때문이다. 그들은 유엔, 미주기구, 유엔아동기금, 세계보건기구, 기타 많은 기구를 통해 자기네의 급진적인 어젠다를 국제무대에서 홍보하는 일에 오랜 시간과 우리가 세금으로 낸 돈을 써 왔다. 미국인 특히 보수파로서 우리는 유엔이나 다른 국제기구들이 하는 일에 그다지 많은 관심을 기울이지 않는 경향이 있다. 우리는 이런 기구들이 전 세계적으로 사람들에게 의료 서비스와 교육 및 식품을 제공하여 곤궁한 사람들을 돌보는 것으로 추정하지만 이것은 단지 부분적으로 진실이다. 이런 기구들이 공공정책을 만드는 정치적인 토론의 장으로 작동된다는 사실을 우리는 잊는다. 진보적인 단체들이 오랜 세월 동안 그런 기구들 안에서 자기네 어젠다를 전략적으로 표방해 온 것은 그런 기구들이 바로 정치적인 토론의 장이기 때문이다. 이런 진보 단체들은 자기네 어젠다가 동시에 많은 나라들에게 미칠 수 있는 영향 및 범위를 인식하고 있다. 아동의 권리 보호를 내세우는 임무를 띤 유엔 산하기관인 유엔아동기금은 가장 최근 보고서에서 이렇게 말했다. “포르노가 아동들에게 해로운 수준에 대한 의견일치는 존재하지 않는다.” 세계보건기구는 유럽의 성생활 교육에 관한 자기네 기준을 발표했다. 이 기구는 자기네 기준의 일부로서 “신체를 만질 때의 즐거움과 기쁨 및 이른 아동기의 자위행위”에 관한 정보를 0-5세 유아들에게 제공할 것을 권장했다. 만약 우리가 세계적인 문화 전투에서 항복할 경우 이곳 미국에서 항복하는 것은 단지 시간문제일 뿐이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

