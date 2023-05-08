(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 1, 2023 shows buildings amid high levels of air pollution on February 2, 2023 (top) and the same view amid moderate levels of air pollution (below) on May 1, 2023 in Bangkok. - Trudging along Bangkok's hot and dusty streets, green candidates struggle to canvass support ahead of Thailand's election, with record-breaking pollution failing to spur anything more than political hot air. (Photo by Amaury PAUL / AFP) / To go with AFP story Thailand-Politics-Election-Environment, Focus by Rose TROUP BUCHANAN/2023-05-08 11:50:04/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2023 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지.> 태국 수도 방콕의 도심 풍경이 최악의 대기질을 기록했던 지난 2월2일(맨 위 사진)과 보통 수준이었던 지난 1일 뚜렷한 대비를 이루고 있다. 태국은 건기에 발생한 산불과 농민들의 논밭 태우기, 주변국에서 넘어온 미세먼지 등으로 지난 3개월간 대기 오염도가 세계 최악 수준을 나타내고 호흡기 관련 질환자도 속출했으나, 14일 치러지는 총선을 앞두고 친군부 정당과 야권 간 경쟁이 달아오르며 친환경 공약에 대한 관심이 시들해졌다고 외신들은 전했다. <연합> 방콕=AFP연합뉴스 [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]