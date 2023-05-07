[WT논평] The noise surrounding plastic pollution (1)

The noise surrounding plastic pollution has been driven by wacky activists who can always be counted on to have radical ideas for addressing any problem.



But Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent announcement that the U.S. is planning to endorse a UN treaty on plastic pollution shows that sensible policy solutions may be taking center stage.



There is reason to believe that the planet is heading toward a common-sense approach to reduce plastic pollution without symbolic policies such as bans on plastic straws.



The UN Environmental Assembly is poised to address plastic pollution by targeting two main problems: Inadequate waste management systems in developing countries and poor recycling rates worldwide.



Reducing pollution in the developing world will be key. The ocean is the epicenter of the plastic pollution debate, but it is swirling in misinformation.



A viral video of a turtle with a straw in its nose left many thinking straws from American drinks were the most significant problem the ocean faced. But in reality, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a Texas-sized mass of trash floating near Hawaii, consists mostly of abandoned fishing gear, according to National Geographic.



The U.S. does a good job with waste, according to researchers. Only roughly one percent of the mismanaged trash in the ocean comes from the United States.



Almost all plastic in the ocean can be traced back to 10 rivers in Africa and Asia. If keeping plastic out of the ocean is the goal, improving waste management in developing countries has to be part of the solution.

플라스틱 오염을 둘러싼 잡음 (1) 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 플라스틱 오염을 둘러싼 잡음은, 모든 문제 처리를 위해서 급진적인 발상을 내놓을 것이라고 언제든지 기대할 수 있는 괴짜 환경운동가들에 의해 증폭되어 왔다. 그러나 미국이 유엔 플라스틱 오염 조약을 지지할 계획이라는 앤서니 블링컨 미 국무장관의 최근 발표는 합리적인 각종 정책적 해결책이 무대의 중앙을 차지할 가능성이 있다는 점을 보여준다. 우리 행성이 플라스틱 빨대의 금지와 같은 각종 상징적인 정책 없이도 플라스틱 오염을 줄이기 위한 상식적인 접근법을 향해 가고 있다고 믿을 만한 이유가 있다. 유엔 환경총회는 두 가지 주요 문제, 즉 개발도상국들의 불충분한 쓰레기 관리 체제와 전 세계적인 빈약한 재활용 비율을 표적으로 삼아 플라스틱 오염을 처리할 태세를 갖추고 있다. 개발도상 세계의 오염을 줄이는 것이 핵심일 것이다. 대양은 플라스틱 오염 논쟁의 진앙이지만 이 논쟁에는 틀린 정보가 만연하고 있다. 인터넷상에 돌아다니는 코에 빨대가 박힌 거북의 비디오 영상으로 인해 많은 사람들이 미국의 음료수에서 나온 빨대가 대양이 직면한 가장 중요한 문제라고 생각하게 되었다. 그러나 사실은, 하와이 근해를 떠다니는 텍사스주 크기의 쓰레기 덩어리인 태평양 거대 쓰레기 지대는 주로 버려진 어업 도구로 이루어져 있다고 내셔널 지오그래픽은 전한다. 연구자들에 따르면 미국은 쓰레기 관련 일을 잘하고 있다. 대양에 존재하는 관리가 부실한 쓰레기의 단지 대략 1%만이 미국에서 나온다. 대양에 존재하는 거의 모든 플라스틱은 아프리카 및 아시아의 강 10개에서 출처를 찾을 수 있다. 만약 플라스틱이 대양에 존재하지 못하도록 하는 것이 목표일 경우 개발도상국들의 쓰레기 관리를 개선하는 것이 해결책의 일부가 되어야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △count on: 믿다, 기대하다 △endorse: 지지하다 △misinformation: 오보 △go viral: 입소문 나다, 이슈가 되다

