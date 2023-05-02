[WT논평] China’s geopolitical power

Over the past several years, the preponderance of discussions regarding China has focused on its threat to Taiwan and its increased military capabilities.

As China has developed its military power at an almost exponential pace, it has also quietly established economic, political and military relationships with many countries around the globe. Virtually no regions have been overlooked.

Has the U.S. watched these relationships develop, or have we slept through the alarms?

Another recent wake-up call for the U.S. is China’s brokering the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. They are rivals in the Middle East, a region where the U.S. has long wielded military, political and economic influence.

China’s ability to negotiate such an agreement signals China’s geopolitical power ― and a clear lessening of American influence in the region.

The Chinese action is a significant diplomatic achievement that legitimizes China. It also ensures a more stable environment economically for China ― a necessary ingredient in the export of oil necessary to fuel China’s economic engine.

China’s brokering of the Saudi-Iran deal is just a foreshadowing of the challenges the U.S. faces near and long term.

Its Belt Road initiative is the centerpiece of President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy ― a massive $1 trillion global infrastructure program undertaken 10 years ago by making investments in 150 countries.

What should concern every American and our leaders is how China has positioned itself globally.

With a powerful and capable military, China can augment that military power with economic power and influence.

중국의 지정학적 세력 톰 저카우스키(칼럼니스트) 지난 몇 년 동안 중국 관련 각종 논의는 중국의 대만 위협과 군사 역량 증가에 더 많은 초점을 맞추었다. 중국은 거의 기하급수적인 속도로 군사력을 개발하는 가운데 또한 전 세계의 많은 나라와 경제, 정치, 군사 관계를 조용히 구축해 왔다. 간과된 나라는 사실상 없다. 미국은 이런 관계의 발전에 주목해 왔는가, 혹은 우리는 일련의 경고가 울리는 가운데 잠만 잔 것인가. 최근 미국에 울린 또 다른 경종은 중국이 사우디아라비아와 이란 사이에서 외교 관계 구축을 중매하고 있는 사태다. 두 나라는 미국이 오랜 기간 군사, 정치, 경제 영향력을 휘둘러온 중동에서 경쟁하는 사이다. 그런 합의를 협상하는 중국의 능력은 중국의 지정학적 세력과 중동에서 미국의 뚜렷한 영향력 감소를 암시한다. 중국의 이런 행동은 중국을 정당화하는 괄목할 만한 외교적 성과다. 그것은 또한 중국의 경제적 환경을 더욱 안정시키는 것을 보장한다. 이는 중국의 경제 동력원에 연료를 공급하는 데 필요한 석유의 수출에 필요한 요소다. 사우디아라비아와 이란의 거래에서 중국이 담당한 중매 역할은 단기적으로나 장기적으로 미국이 직면하는 각종 도전의 전조에 불과하다. 중국의 일대일로(육·해상 실크로드) 계획은 시진핑 국가주석 외교의 핵심이다. 막대한 1조달러 규모인 이 계획은 10년 전 150개국에 투자하여 착수한 세계적인 인프라 사업 계획이다. 모든 미국인과 지도자가 걱정해야 할 사항은 중국이 세계적으로 자국의 위상을 구축한 방식이다. 강력하고 유능한 군사력을 갖춘 중국은 경제적 힘과 영향력을 통해서 자국의 군사력을 증가시킬 수가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]