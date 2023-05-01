[WT논평] China is not invincible (2)

Rescuing Russia commits Beijing to, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans Pritchard, “guarantees a world historical confrontation with the democracies and the international economic system.”



Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Mr. Xi is preparing to open the military and economic spigots. It may be part of a diplomatic ruse to persuade the weaker players in the anti-Putin coalition - Germany, France and Italy - to urge peace talks before Mr. Putin suffers more defeats on the battlefield. Yet it is still a dangerous play.



The CCP after Mao has always been cautious. Many within its leadership see the partnership with Mr. Putin as hurting China’s image and risking Beijing’s future economic development. Under Mr. Xi, the economic revolution wrought by Deng Xiaoping is over, replaced by the rebirth of massive, inefficient state economic enterprises.



Mr. Xi has misjudged the power of the West and put China on the wrong end of high-tech economic sanctions that China has no internal means of overcoming.



The combined navies and merchant services of the West still control the energy and mineral shipping lanes that China must use to survive.



Through his questionable decisions, he has awakened a slumbering Japanese military giant and forced the Philippines and other more passive neighbors to seek the protection of a U.S.-led alliance.



The hard men in the Forbidden City know their communist history and remember what happened when Nikita Khrushchev’s adventurism forced his ouster by Leonid Brezhnev in 1964. I suspect that many of them are studying up on that lesson and understand that if the Putin dalliance fails, Mr. Xi might be its greatest casualty.

중국은 무적이 아니다 (2) 로버트 윌키(칼럼니스트) 데일리 텔레그라프의 앰브로즈 에번스 프리처드에 따르면, 베이징이 약속한 러시아 구하기는 “민주주의 국가들 및 국제 경제 체제와의 역사적인 세계적 충돌을 확실히 보장한다”. 앤서니 블링컨 미 국무장관은 시진핑이 군사 및 경제의 수도꼭지를 열 준비를 하고 있다고 발표했다. 이는 반 푸틴 연합에서 역할이 약한 나라들인 독일, 프랑스, 이탈리아를 설득하여 푸틴이 전쟁터에서 더 많은 패배를 겪기 전에 평화회담을 촉구하기 위한 외교적 책략의 일부일 수 있다. 하지만 그것은 여전히 위험한 시도이다. 마오쩌둥 이후의 중국 공산당은 항상 신중했다. 공산당 지도부 내의 많은 사람들은 푸틴과의 동반자 관계가 중국의 체면을 손상시키고 베이징의 미래 경제발전을 위험에 빠뜨릴 것으로 보고 있다. 시진핑 통치 아래서 덩샤오핑이 이룩한 경제혁명은 끝이 났고 대대적인 비능률적인 국가 경제 사업체들의 재탄생으로 바뀌었다. 시진핑은 서방의 위력을 잘못 판단했고 중국이 국내에서 극복할 수단이 없는 첨단기술의 경제 제재 대상으로 만들었다. 서방의 전체 해군 및 상업 서비스는 중국이 생존하기 위해서 사용하지 않을 수 없는 에너지 및 광물의 선박운송 통로를 여전히 통제하고 있다. 시진핑은 의문의 여지가 있는 자신의 여러 결정을 통해서 잠자던 군사대국 일본을 깨웠고 필리핀과 다른 여타 수동적인 이웃나라들이 미국 주도 동맹의 보호를 찾지 않을 수 없도록 만들었다. 자금성 안의 냉정한 사람들은 자기네 공산주의 역사를 알고 있으며 니키타 흐루쇼프의 모험주의가 1964년 레오니트 브레즈네프에 의한 그의 강제실각을 초래했을 때 일어났던 사태를 기억한다. 필자는 자금성 사람들의 다수는 그 교훈을 연구하고 만약 푸틴의 불장난이 실패할 경우 시진핑이 가장 큰 희생자가 될 수 있다는 점을 이해한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △spigot: 수도꼭지 △ruse: 계략, 책략 △cautious: 신중한, 조심스러운 △wrought: 초래하다, 일으키다 △slumber: 자다, 졸다 △study up: 연구하다, 특별히 공부하다 △dalliance: 시간낭비에 불과한 일

