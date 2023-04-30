[WT논평] China is not invincible (1)

In some quarters of the professional foreign policy establishment, a notion is taking hold that a rising China is destined to become the world’s dominant power and that the best hope for America is to “manage national decline.”



This view is heartily endorsed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a 2021 speech celebrating the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party, Mr. Xi boasted of how the party had “transformed the future of the Chinese people and nation.” Now, “China’s national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability,” he said.



For all of Mr. Xi’s chest-thumping, however, China is not invincible, nor is its path to dominance preordained. Mr. Xi might be on the verge of making a strategic mistake that could cost him his dictatorship.



Mr. Xi has two choices: Let Vladimir Putin fall or prop him up and risk an economic war with the West that China cannot win. Neither choice is palatable, and the budding disaster is of his own making.



Mr. Xi also pledged his regime ? already reeling from COVID-19 and Western technology sanctions ? to economic and political war with the U.S. and the West.



But Mr. Xi cannot win an economic war with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, no matter how much globalization has tied the world economy together.



He fears the fall of Mr. Putin’s gangster state and the emergence, still a long shot given Russian history, of a pro-European government in Moscow ? an event that by itself would end Mr. Xi’s plans to rewrite the global playbook by destroying the American-centered democratic and rules-based order.

중국은 무적이 아니다 (1) 로버트 윌키(칼럼니스트) 전문 외교정책계의 일부 사람들 사이에 상승하는 중국이 세계를 지배하는 강대국이 될 운명이며 미국의 최선의 희망은 “국가의 쇠퇴를 관리하는 것”이라는 관념이 확고하게 자리 잡고 있다. 중국 국가주석 시진핑이 이런 견해를 열렬히 지지한다. 중국 공산당 창설 100주년을 기념하는 2021년 연설에서 시진핑은 중국 공산당이 “중국 국민과 국가의 미래를 변화”시킨 과정을 자랑했다. 지금 “중국의 국가 부흥은 역사적인 필연이 되었다”고 말했다. 그러나 시진핑의 온갖 호언장담에도 불구하고 중국은 무적도 아니고 국가의 진로가 운명 지워진 세계 지배로 가는 것도 아니다. 시진핑은 자신의 독재정권을 대가로 바칠 수 있는 전략적 실수를 범하기 직전에 처해 있을 가능성이 있다. 시진핑에게는 두 가지 선택이 있다. 블라디미르 푸틴의 몰락을 방치하거나 아니면 그를 지원하여 중국이 이길 수 없는 서방과의 경제 전쟁 위험을 무릅쓰는 것이다. 두 선택 모두 마음에 들지 않으며 그는 재앙의 싹을 자초하고 있다. 또한 시진핑은 코로나19와 서방의 기술 제재로 이미 휘청거리고 있는 자기 정권이 미국 및 서방과 경제 전쟁과 정치 전쟁을 벌일 것이라고 공약했다. 그러나 세계화가 국제경제를 제아무리 결속시켰다 해도 시진핑은 경제협력개발기구(OECD)와의 경제 전쟁에서 이길 수 없다. 시진핑은 푸틴의 조직폭력배 국가가 무너지고, 러시아 역사에 비추어볼 때 모스크바에 친유럽 정부가 등장할 가능성이 희박하기는 하지만 그런 사태가 벌어지는 것을 두려워한다. 그런 사태는 그 자체로서, 미국 중심의 민주적이고 규칙 기반의 질서를 파괴함으로써 세계적인 각본을 다시 쓰는 시진핑의 계획에 종지부를 찍을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △quarter: 사람들, 구역 △establishment: 기득권층, 사회 △take hold: 확고히 자리 잡다 △heartily: 열심히, 진심으로 △endorse: 지지하다 △rejuvenation: 회춘, 원기회복 △chest-thumping: 호언장담 △preordained: 운명 지워진

