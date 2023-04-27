이스라엘 독립기념일 축하 비행… 아랍계는 시위

(230426) -- TEL AVIV, April 26, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Fighter jets perform during an air show celebrating Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv, Israel, on April 26, 2023. Israel marked its Independence Day from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening. Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, but it marks the Independence Day on different dates every year based on the Hebrew calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)
Arab Israelis gather near the northern Israeli Kibbutz of Megiddo, formerly known as the Palestinian village of Lajjun, on April 26, 2023, during a rally calling for the return of Palestinian who were expelled during the 1948 war that followed the creation of the state of Israel. - According to Palestinian historians, Megiddo was erected on the site of the then Palestinian village of al-Lajjun whose residents were forced to leave in 1948. Israel steadfastly opposes the so-called right of return, aware that the demographics of the Jewish state could be overturned if all Palestinian refugees and their descendents move to modern-day Israel. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
이스라엘 공군 F-15 전투기 편대가 독립 75주년인 26일(현지시간) 다윗의 별이 새겨진 이스라엘 국기가 펄럭이는 텔아비브 상공을 가로지르며 축하 비행을 하고 있다(위 사진). 같은 날 이스라엘 북부 메기도의 팔레스타인 마을로 알려진 키부츠(집단농장)에서는 아랍계 이스라엘인들이 팔레스타인 깃발을 들고 예루살렘 등지서 쫓겨난 팔레스타인인의 귀환을 촉구하는 시위를 하고 있다.
