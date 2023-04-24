[WT논평] Energy policy is national security policy (1)

Energy policy is national security policy. So when political leaders get energy policy wrong, they get national security policy wrong.



An obvious example: Germany for years eagerly increased its dependence on Russian oil and gas. German diplomats thought they were implementing a clever strategy: “We’re making Putin dependent on our money!”



Then, just over a year ago, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Russian hydrocarbons stopped flowing to Europe. But it’s not imperialism alone that’s to blame for what Brenda Shaffer calls the world’s “worst energy crisis since World War II.”



In addition to relying on Russia for a strategic resource, she explained, German energy policy for almost a decade has aggressively promoted solar and wind power while disinvesting from hydrocarbons. This has led to “the collapse of many energy-intensive industries in Europe.”



President Biden has adopted similar policies. His Inflation Reduction Act has had no impact on inflation. Instead, it provides enormous subsidies for “renewables.”



The cost to taxpayers, according to a Goldman Sachs estimate, will be a stunning $1.2 trillion over 10 years ? funds that will not, obviously, be available for strengthening national security at a time of intensifying threats and challenges.



Mr. Biden’s energy policy disregards a basic fact: For industrialized economies to function when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing, there must be what Ms. Shaffer terms a “baseload or a stable source of energy.” Currently, only hydrocarbons or nuclear power can provide that.

에너지 정책은 국가안보 정책이다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 에너지 정책은 국가안보 정책이다. 따라서 정치 지도자들이 에너지 정책을 잘못 시행할 때 그들은 국가안보 정책을 잘못 시행하는 것이다. 명백한 사례 한 가지. 독일은 여러 해 동안 러시아 석유 및 천연가스에 대한 의존을 키웠다. 독일 외교관들은 자기네가 현명한 전략을 시행하고 있다고 생각했다. “우리는 푸틴이 우리의 돈에 의존하도록 만들고 있다.” 그러던 중 불과 1년 전에 러시아의 탱크 부대가 우크라이나로 굴러들어갔다. 러시아 탄화수소의 유럽 유입이 중단되었다. 그러나 브렌다 섀퍼가 “제2차 세계대전 이후” 세계 “최악의 에너지 위기”라고 부른 사태에 대한 책임이 제국주의 하나에만 있는 것은 아니다. 독일의 에너지 정책은 근 10년 동안 전략적인 자원을 러시아에 의존했을 뿐 아니라 탄화수소에 대한 투자를 중단하는 가운데 태양 및 풍력 발전을 적극적으로 장려했다고 섀퍼는 설명했다. 이것은 “유럽 내에서 다수의 에너지 집약적인 산업의 붕괴”로 이어졌다. 바이든 대통령은 여러 가지 비슷한 정책을 채택했다. 그의 인플레 감축법은 인플레에는 아무 영향을 미치지 못했다. 대신 그 정책은 “여러 가지 재생가능 에너지”에 대한 엄청난 규모의 보조금을 지원했다. 골드만삭스의 추정에 따르면, 납세자들이 떠안은 비용은 10년 동안 깜짝 놀랄 만한 규모인 12조달러가 될 것이다. 각종 위협과 도전이 커지고 있는 시기에 이 자금이 국가안보를 강화하는 데 쓰이지 않으리란 점은 분명하다. 바이든의 에너지 정책은 다음과 같은 기본적인 사실을 고려하지 않는다. 즉 해가 비치지 않고 바람이 불지 않을 때 산업화된 국가들의 경제가 기능을 발휘하기 위해서는 섀퍼가 “에너지의 기초량 혹은 안정된 원천”이라고 규정하는 요소가 있어야만 한다. 현재 탄화수소나 혹은 핵 발전만이 그것을 제공할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

