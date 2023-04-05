[WT논평] China launched a Cold War against us

It is China who has launched a Cold War against us. Consider the overwhelming evidence.



China deliberately concealed the outbreak, origin and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused millions of deaths. China is militarizing the South China Sea, including three airfields and over 60 outposts capable of supporting military operations in the Spratly Islands.



Violating the norms of freedom of navigation, China has deliberately blocked oil exploration by other countries and interfered with international trade.



Having declared it would build the world’s strongest military by midcentury, China is modernizing its armed forces with hypersonic missiles, two new aircraft carriers and the world’s fastest-growing arsenal of nuclear bombs.



Falsely claiming Taiwan as a “breakaway province,” China menacingly deploys its warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and conducts combat readiness drills designed to be prepared for an invasion by 2027.



Allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship and projecting power in the Middle East to secure oil and natural gas imports, China also preposterously claims to be a “near-Arctic state” with plans for a “Polar Silk Road.”



China operates Confucius Institutes, billed as cultural outreach posts, and dozens of “police stations” in the U.S. and Canada that, in reality, are used for surveillance of dissidents, propaganda and spying operations.



The People’s Liberation Army is also weaponizing space, which it uses to augment its military, intelligence and economic power.



The Biden administration should not hesitate to lay the blame for this century’s Cold War squarely on Beijing.

중국이 미국을 상대로 냉전을 시작했다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 중국이 미국을 상대로 냉전을 시작했다. 압도적인 증거를 고려해보자. 중국은 수백만 명의 사망 원인이 된 코로나19 팬데믹(세계적 대유행)의 발병, 기원, 심각성을 의도적으로 감추었다. 중국은 남중국해를 군사화하고 있는데 그 가운데는 스프래틀리군도에서 군사 작전을 지원할 역량을 갖춘 3개의 비행장과 60개의 전초 기지가 포함된다. 항해의 자유 규범을 위반하고 있는 중국은 다른 나라들의 석유 탐사를 고의로 막고 국제 무역에 간섭했다. 이번 세기 중반까지 세계 최강의 군사력을 구축하겠다고 선언한 바 있는 중국은 극초음속 미사일, 2척의 새 항공모함, 세계에서 수량이 가장 빠르게 증가하는 핵폭탄 보유를 통해서 자국 군대를 현대화하고 있다. 대만이 “이탈한 성(省)”이라는 허위 주장을 펴고 있는 중국은 대만의 방공식별구역 안으로 전투기를 위협적으로 배치하고 2027년 침공에 대비하여 고안된 전투 태세 훈련을 실시하고 있다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 독재 체제와 동맹을 맺고 석유와 천연가스 수입을 안전하게 확보하기 위해 중동에서 세력을 행사하고 있는 중국은 또한 자국이 “북극 실크로드” 계획을 가진 “북극권 국가”라는 터무니없는 주장도 펴고 있다. 중국은 문화 전달 기지라고 홍보하는 공자학원과 수십 개의 “경찰서”를 미국 및 캐나다에서 운영하고 있는데 이는 사실상 반체제 인사를 감시하고 선전하며 첩보 작전을 펼치는 데 이용되고 있다. 중국의 인민해방군은 또한 우주를 무기화하고 있다. 중국은 자국의 군사, 정보, 경제의 힘을 키우기 위해 우주를 이용한다. 바이든 행정부는 이번 세기 냉전의 책임을 정면으로 베이징에 지우는 데 망설이지 말아야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

