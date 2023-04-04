[WT논평] A “new world order” that has no place for America

Barack Obama promised “hope and change.” President Biden might outdo him by precipitating a “new world order.” That’s how international observers are labeling an emerging power bloc aiming for global domination. It is not American-made, but the work of China and Russia.

If the two axial powers have their way, the United States will not be head of the table.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow. The leaders of the world’s largest nations are said to have cemented an Asia-centric alliance meant to overtake the West as the world’s gravitational center.

“Now there are changes that haven’t happened in 100 years,” Mr. Xi reportedly told his Russian counterpart as he left. “When we are together, we drive these changes.”

The consequences of “these changes” lie in the future, but there is little doubt about their causes. Mr. Biden’s bobbled foreign policy sent Mr. Putin a clear sign of American decline and a “go” for Russia’s Ukraine onslaught in 2022.

Mr. Biden’s hesitation in confronting China over its culpability in the Wuhan virus-caused deaths of 1.1 million Americans could serve only to apprise Mr. Xi of the U.S. president’s infirmity.

A recent Pew Research Center survey of young people ages 18 to 29 in Britain, France and Germany found majorities judging the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as handled “poorly,” and that “the U.S. is seen as the ‘world’s policeman’ with a self-interested history of interventionism that is disappointing to Western allies.”

As President Biden bobbles, China and Russia appear intent on erecting a “new world order” that, sadly, has no place for America.

미국이 설 자리가 없는 신세계질서 버락 오바마는 “희망과 변화”를 약속했다. 바이든 대통령은 “신세계질서”를 촉발시킴으로써 오바마를 능가할 가능성이 있다. 그것은 국제 관측통들이 세계 지배를 노리며 등장하는 한 세력 집단에 꼬리표를 붙이는 방식이다. 그것은 미국이 만든 것이 아니라 중국과 러시아의 작품이다. 만약 이 두 추축 강대국들이 뜻대로 할 경우 미국은 상석에 앉지 못할 것이다. 3월에 중국 국가주석 시진핑이 모스크바를 방문했다. 세계 최대 국가들의 지도자들은 세계의 중력 중심으로서 서방을 추월할 심산인 아시아 중심의 동맹을 공고히 한 것으로 전해진다. 시진핑은 러시아를 떠날 때 그의 러시아 상대에게 이렇게 말한 것으로 알려졌다. “지난 100년 동안 일어나지 않았던 각종 변화가 지금 일어나고 있다. 우리가 함께할 때 우리는 이런 변화를 밀고 나간다.” “이런 변화”의 결과는 미래에 놓여 있지만 변화의 원인에 관해서는 의문의 여지가 거의 없다. 바이든의 서툴고 엉성한 외교정책은 미국이 쇠퇴하고 있으며 러시아의 2022년 우크라이나 맹공격에 “찬성”한다는 분명한 신호를 푸틴에게 보냈다. 미국인 110만명의 사망 원인이 된 우한 바이러스에 대한 중국의 책임을 정면으로 따지는 것을 바이든이 주저한 것은, 미국 대통령의 나약함을 시진핑에게 알리는 데 오로지 도움이 되었을 수 있다. 퓨 연구소가 영국, 프랑스, 독일의 18∼29세 젊은이들을 대상으로 한 최근의 조사는 미국이 아프가니스탄 철수를 “서툴게” 처리했으며 “미국은 서방 동맹국들에게 실망스러운, 이기적인 간섭주의 역사를 지닌 ‘세계의 경찰’로 비치고 있는 것”으로 다수가 판단하는 사실이 밝혀졌다. 바이든 대통령이 실수를 하는 가운데 중국과 러시아는 슬프게도 미국이 설 자리가 없는 “신세계질서”를 세울 뜻이 있는 것으로 보인다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △outdo: 능가하다 △precipitate: 촉발시키다, 몰아넣다 △power bloc: 세력집단 △have one’s way: 뜻대로 하다 △gravitational: 중력의 △overtake: 추월하다 △be head of the table: 상석에 앉다 △go for: 찬성하다, 택하다 △bobble: 놓치다, 못 막다 △onslaught: 맹공격 △confront: 맞서다 △culpability: 책임 △apprise: 알리다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]