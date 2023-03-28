[WT논평] The history of Cuban Revolution

Many Cubans believed Castro would establish a democracy and restore civil liberties. Fidel in 1959 expressed his intention to hold elections, while saying Marxism had no place in Cuba.



That promise was broken with mass executions, suspension of the constitution for the “transition” and the subsequent takeover of businesses, the media, schools and church.



By 1961, the Castro regime controlled almost every aspect of Cuban life, and Fidel declared himself a Marxist-Leninist, dismissing elections as unnecessary.



A time of the indoctrination of Castro propaganda followed. The eavesdropping devices were used to monitor citizen conversations. “Ideological report cards” were also used to blackmail children, making advancement in school impossible without showing support for the regime.



Those who didn’t fit in were sent to dreaded UMAP work camps, an idea fostered by Che Guevara, who personally targeted religious youth, rockers and homosexuals.



There was the armed resistance to Castro, and how those captured were punished. The New York Times reported “Cuban show trials” in Havana’s Sports City Stadium where Batista aides were “court-martialed” as “war criminals” before a “frenzied crowd” of 18,000 jeering people.



Firing squads executed people in the fashion of “revolutionary justice” and “torture cells” were so small a prisoner could barely move.



The Cuban Revolution illuminates the political design of how communist revolutions erode freedom - an important lesson for all, especially in today’s global political climate.

쿠바혁명의 역사 제프리 스콧 셔피로(칼럼니스트) 많은 쿠바인은 피델 카스트로가 민주주의를 확립하고 시민의 자유를 복원할 것으로 믿었다. 1959년에 카스트로는 마르크스주의는 쿠바에 설 자리가 없다고 말하는 한편 선거를 치를 뜻을 밝혔다. 대규모 처형과 “과도기”를 위한 헌법의 효력 정지 및 뒤이은 기업, 언론, 학교, 교회의 접수에 의해서 그 약속은 깨어졌다. 1961년이 되자 카스트로 정권은 쿠바 국민 생활의 거의 모든 분야를 통제했고 카스트로는 자신이 마르크스-레닌주의자라고 선언하는 한편 선거는 불필요하다고 묵살했다. 카스트로 선전의 세뇌교육 시대가 뒤를 이었다. 시민들의 대화를 감시하기 위해서 도청장치가 사용되었고 또한 “사상보고카드”가 어린이들을 협박하는 데 사용되어 정권에 대한 지지를 보여주지 않을 경우 학교에서 진급하는 것을 불가능하게 만들었다. 어울리지 못한 사람들은 공포의 대상인 UMAP 노동 수용소로 보내졌다. 신앙을 가진 청년들과 록가수 및 동성애자들을 개인적인 표적으로 삼았던 체 게바라가 이 수용소 발상을 발전시켰다. 카스트로에 대한 무장 저항이 있었으며 체포된 사람들은 처벌을 받았다. 아바나의 스포츠 시티 스타디움에서 벌어진 “쿠바의 여론조작용 재판”에서 바티스타의 보좌관들은 1만8000명의 “광란에 빠진 군중”의 조롱을 받으며 “전쟁범죄자”로 군법회의에 회부되었다. 총살형 집행 부대들이 “혁명적인 정의”의 방식에 따라서 사람들을 처형했으며 “고문실들”은 너무나 작아서 수감자 한 사람이 간신히 움직일 수 있을 정도였다. 쿠바혁명은 공산주의 혁명이 어떻게 자유를 잠식하도록 정치적으로 고안되었는지 잘 보여준다. 이는 모든 사람에게 중요한 교훈이며 특히 오늘의 세계적 정치 풍토 속에서 그렇다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

