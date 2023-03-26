[WT논평] Islam will be the world’s dominant religion (1)

Most in the West failed to grasp an ominous reality: Sometime in this century, more people around the world will celebrate Ramadan than Christmas. Not a happy prospect.



There are now 2.2 billion Christians in the world. Islam is on its heels with 1.97 billion. But due to a higher Muslim fertility rate, Pew Research projects that sometime around 2075, Islam will be the world’s dominant religion.



Overall, the European fertility rate is 1.49, well below the replacement level of 2.1. Europe lost 1.1 million people last year. That’s the first rumbling of a coming earthquake. The fertility rate for European Muslims is 2.54. You don’t need to be a statistician to see which way the demographic winds are blowing.



It’s estimated that by 2085, 13 European countries will have Muslim majorities - this in a continent once known as Christendom. Christians are writing their own obituary by failing to heed the commandment to be fruitful and multiply.



In France, 40% do not believe in God. For the first time, Christians are a minority of the population of England and Wales - 46.2%, while 37% say they have no religion.



In the United States, a third of Generation Z describe themselves as not affiliated with any denomination. In America, Christianity is on a steady decline - from 91% as recently as 1976 to 73.7% in 2016 to 64% in 2022.



The process has been aided by the culture (Hollywood in particular), which rarely misses an opportunity to bash Christianity. Progressives have done their best to drive religion from the public square.



Elsewhere, Christianity has fared no better. It’s almost disappeared from the land of Jesus’ birth.

이슬람이 세계의 지배적 종교가 된다(1) 돈 페더(신디케이트 칼럼니스트) 이번 세기의 언제쯤엔가는 전 세계의 더 많은 인구가 크리스마스보다는 라마단을 경축하게 된다는 불길한 현실을 서방의 대다수 사람들은 이해하지 못했다. 행복한 전망은 아니다. 현재 세계에는 기독교인이 22억명이다. 이슬람이 그 뒤를 바싹 뒤쫓아서 19억7000만명이다. 그러나 무슬림의 출산율이 더 높기 때문에 2075년쯤에는 이슬람이 세계의 지배적인 종교가 될 것으로 퓨 연구소는 내다본다. 대체로 보아서 유럽의 출산율은 1.49로 인구보충 출산율인 2.1보다 훨씬 낮다. 지난해 유럽의 인구 손실은 1100만명이었다. 그것은 닥쳐오는 지진의 최초의 우르릉거리는 소리다. 유럽 무슬림의 출산율은 2.54다. 인구의 바람이 어느 쪽으로 불고 있는지는 통계학자가 아니라도 알아차릴 수 있다. 과거 기독교 국가들로 알려졌던 대륙인 유럽에서 13개국이 2085년이 되면 무슬림이 인구의 다수를 차지하게 될 것으로 추산된다. 기독교인들은 열매를 맺고 번식하라는 계명에 주의를 기울이지 않음으로써 자신의 부고기사를 쓰고 있다. 프랑스에서는 인구의 40%가 신을 믿지 않는다. 잉글랜드와 웨일스에서는 처음으로 기독교인들이 인구의 46.2%로 소수파가 된 가운데 종교가 없다고 말하는 사람들이 37%다. 미국에서는 Z세대의 3분의 1은 자신이 어떤 종교 파벌에도 소속되지 않았다고 설명한다. 미국에서는 기독교가 꾸준히 쇠퇴하고 있다. 최근인 1976년의 91%에서 2016년에는 73.7%, 2022년에는 64%로 줄었다. 이런 과정은 기독교를 맹공격할 기회를 거의 놓치지 않는 문화 특히 할리우드의 도움을 받아왔다. 진보주의자들은 공공의 광장에서 종교를 몰아내기 위해 최선을 다하고 있다. 다른 곳에서도 기독교는 더 잘하지 못한다. 예수가 태어난 땅에서는 거의 사라졌다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

